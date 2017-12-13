No more sugar in Montreal

City looks to ban sugary drinks from its municipal buildings

Montreal is moving to ban the sale of sugary drinks from all of its municipal buildings.

A motion that was passed this week aims to prohibit soda, sports drinks and other sweetened beverages from being sold at municipal installations like administrative buildings, libraries and arenas.

The ban developed from a motion tabled by longtime Coun. Marvin Rotrand.

It calls on the city to ask the federal government to introduce a tax on sugary drinks.

Rotrand says two of the city’s 19 boroughs have a sugary drink ban in place and that a working group will figure out how to gradually introduce it in the other districts as contracts with various distributors come due.

The Canadian Beverage Association says it’s disappointed with the move, saying the industry wasn’t consulted and that studies demonstrate sugar-sweetened beverage calorie consumption has dropped by at least 30 per cent since 2004.

Previous story
Bernie Sanders, others on political left push Trump to maintain NAFTA hard line
Next story
Sudden death reported at Sorensen Station

Just Posted

Sudden death reported at Sorensen Station

Red Deer RCMP and emergency responders at the scene

Christmas Bureau thankful for community support, generosity

The Christmas Bureau has been helping families in Sylvan Lake for more than 20 years

No more sugar in Montreal

City looks to ban sugary drinks from its municipal buildings

What Canadians were curious about: Google searches suggest 2017 a tough year

If you are what you Google, Canadians are a pretty broad-minded lot.… Continue reading

Dozens of dogs rescued from South Korean dog meat farm arrive in Canada: group

An animal welfare group says dozens of dogs rescued from a dog… Continue reading

Red Deer police seize rifles and shotguns from storage locker

A man and a woman facing nearly 200 charges after 29 firearms seized last month

One dead, three taken to hospital in a collision in Rimbey

All roads clear for travel

Bed shortage means no mental reviews done yet on accused Edmonton attacker

A man accused of attempted murder after a police officer was hit… Continue reading

Update: Police release photo of suspected vehicle involved in fatal

Motorist dies near Ponoka after loose tire collides with vehicle near Ponoka

Notley criticizes MLA who fired staffer after sex harassment complaint

Notley says if Jason Nixon was her house leader he’d be out of a job immediately.

Red Deer needs to find a solution to syringe debris: city manager

City will consider the problem during the 2018 operating budget talks

WestJet Christmas video turns children’s wishes into reality

This year’s annual video took a new spin on the 12 days of Christmas

VIDEO: Replay Red Deer Dec. 10

Watch news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

VIDEO: B.C. to end geographic area rent increases, close fixed-term lease loopholes

Both clauses allowed landlords to raise rents above the max annual allowable rent increase

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month