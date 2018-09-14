No need for permanent overdose prevention site say over half of poll respondents

More than half of those who responded to an Advocate poll on the location of an overdose prevention site said it does not need a permanent home.

Of the 427 who voted, 56 per cent (240 votes) said Red Deer does not need a permanent site.

The Safe Harbour Society site at 5246 53rd Ave., where a temporary site will be set up, was the choice of 15 per cent (65votes), followed by Turning Point, 4611 50th Ave., at 12 per cent (52 votes).

Near the hospital was the choice of eight per cent (34 votes) and six per cent (27 votes) wanted to see it outside the downtown. Two per cent (nine votes) suggested another site downtown would be best.



