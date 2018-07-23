No plans to evict protest camp across from legislature: Regina police chief

Regina’s police chief says there are no plans to clear a protest camp across from the Saskatchewan legislature unless ordered to do so by a court.

Chief Evan Bray said he would comply with any court order but would prefer if the situation were resolved peacefully.

“The court process will lay out what is going to be happening going forward and we will comply with that,” Bray said Monday. “Depending on what the outcome is, that will dictate what our action is.”

A growing number of teepees have been set up to protest racial injustice and the disproportionate number of Indigenous children apprehended by child-welfare workers since late February.

Bylaws prohibit overnight camping and burning combustibles in the park. Ken Cheveldayoff, minister responsible for the commission that +maintains the park, has said the government wants those bylaws enforced.

The provincial government filed an application last week seeking a judge’s order to have the protesters evicted. The government also wants a judge to force Regina police to remove protesters if need be.

Regina police officers moved in to break up the camp last month but it was set up again a few days later. Protesters have filed a court challenge to have six arrests made during that eviction declared illegal.

Both applications are due to be heard in court next month.

Bray has said he doesn’t think the camp poses a public safety threat.

“Regardless of what the outcome is in court, our goal is to make sure everybody’s safe and that we bring peaceful resolution to this,” Bray said.

Campers presented government officials with a list of concerns at a meeting on July 2 and have requested another meeting. Premier Scott Moe has said he has no intention of meeting with them.

Previous story
Glendale townhouse development discussion delayed

Just Posted

City council has new conduct code

Second and third readings passed on Monday

Glendale townhouse development discussion delayed

Tabled for return to Red Deer city council in three months

Updated: Red Deer emergency department nurses calling for more hiring

United Nurses of Alberta wants emergency meeting with health minister

Metis celebration held Aug. 3-5 in Big Valley

Food, games, music are featured

Blackfalds hits 10,000 population milestone

Blackfalds population grew 2.1 per cent over last year, more than doubling the provincial average

WATCH: Gazebo groundbreaking in Waskasoo

Fifty per cent of the $100,000 project is funded by a provincial government grant

Blackfalds scooter riders catching big air

Blackfalds Optimist All Wheels Park was a busy place on Monday. Scooters… Continue reading

Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard facing three sex offence charges in Toronto

Toronto police have charged the frontman of the rock band Hedley with… Continue reading

Toronto’s Greektown, known for bustling patio culture, becomes site of mass shooting

Toronto’s vibrant Greektown neighbourhood is best known by locals for its for… Continue reading

Fiat Chrysler is shaken without visionary CEO behind wheel

MILAN — Investors sent shares in Fiat Chrysler sliding Monday as they… Continue reading

HMCS St. John’s, Sea King return to Halifax port after overseas mission

HALIFAX — HMCS St. John’s and its 240-member crew pulled into their… Continue reading

Danforth rampage continues a deadly year of gun violence for Toronto

TORONTO — Sunday’s deadly rampage in Toronto marks the latest in a… Continue reading

Iran dismisses Trump’s explosive threat to country’s leader

TEHRAN, Iran — Iranians on Monday shrugged off the possibility that a… Continue reading

Americans in blended families cope with toll of deportation

BOCA DEL R\XCDO, Mexico — It’s almost as if Letty Stegall is… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month