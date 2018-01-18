A City of Red Deer employee cleared trees that fell across the bike path during June windstorm. (Advocate file photo).

WATCH: No provincial assistance provided for Red Deer’s windstorm damage

City councillors intend to appeal decision

Shock and disappointment were expressed by Red Deer city councillors on Thursday to a provincial decision not to help replace $2-million of trees wrecked by last summer’s windstorms.

“It’s mind-boggling,” said Coun. Vesna Higham, that the Alberta government does not consider the damage as worthy of provincial disaster assistance.

The municipality had requested $2 million from the government’s emergency relief fund which previously paid for flood damage and other weather-related disasters in other parts of the province.

But according to a letter received this week, the provincial government will not pay for the city’s damage to trees and power poles. City manager Craig Curtis called the response surprising, because provincial assistance is almost always provided for uninsurable damage caused by extreme weather events, and disappointing “because it affects our bottom line.”

If the financial assistance is denied, it must be found in city reserves, Curtis added.

The letter states last year’s windstorms do not satisfy three criteria: They must present a threat to economic viability, be “extraordinary” in nature, and cause damage that isn’t covered by insurance.

Curtis noted the trees and power poles are not insurable, so believes the request meets the criteria — as does Coun. Michael Dawe, who watched “roofs lift and buildings disintegrate” on 67th Street during the June storm.

“This is a case of people who were not there deciding this (storm) wasn’t extraordinary. I can’t imagine anyone who watched it saying that,” Dawe added.

Coun. Higham agreed, saying “I have never seen a storm to up-root trees.” If the Calgary flood is seen as a once-in-a-century event, she believes Red Deer’s windstorm should also be viewed as a “one in 50 or one in 100 event.”

Coun. Dianne Wyntjes feels it will be easy to get testimonial evidence to send the province about the storm’s fury. “I am very concerned about the $2 million, and extremely disappointed,” she said.

City council intends to appeal the provincial decision.


