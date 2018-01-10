Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS Firefighters pack up after responding to a house fire in Oshawa, Ont., Monday. Two adults and two children were killed in the house fire east of Toronto that also sent three other people to hospital, fire officials said Monday.

No smoke alarms in Oshawa, Ont., home where blaze killed 4: fire investigator

There were no working smoke alarms in a southern Ontario home where four people were killed in a fire this week, an investigator said Wednesday, calling the deaths a “preventable tragedy.”

A mother and her two young children, and an unrelated man who ran into the burning home to help those inside, were killed in the blaze in Oshawa, Ont., on Monday.

“This is a preventable tragedy and it shouldn’t happen — not in today’s day and age with the technology we have, with the safety systems we have in place and the fire services that we have,” Rick Derstroff, an investigator with Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal, told reporters outside the home on Wednesday.

Smoke alarms would have given the home’s occupants early warning of the fire and a chance to escape, Derstroff said.

“There were definitely some (smoke alarm) mounts there, we’ve got the wiring for the smoke alarms … but the smoke alarms aren’t there,” he said, calling the lack of the devices “very disappointing.”

The Toronto Professional Fire Fighters’ Association identified three of the fire victims as Lindsey Bonchek and her two children, Madeline and Jackson. It described the trio as relatives of an association member.

The fourth person killed in the blaze was identified by his daughter and niece in emotional online tributes as Steven MacDonald.

The fire was reported a little after 8 a.m. Monday in the midst of a heavy snowfall. Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and flames that had to be fought from the outside before crews could attempt to rescue those trapped inside.

“The firefighters made several heroic attempts to get in and get to the upper levels and they were pushed back,” Oshawa Fire Chief Derrick Clark said Monday at the scene. “They fought their way up through intense heat and smoke conditions … and after retreating, they forced their way back in again.”

Neighbours reported hearing a bang and frantic cries for help as flames tore through the home.

Clark said Wednesday that he did not know if the building had gone through a fire inspection.

“That’s some of the data we’re currently looking into,” he said.

The brown brick house, officially classified as having two storeys plus a loft, was divided into two units, Derstroff said.

Natural gas has been ruled out as a fuel source for the fire and investigators are looking into other possible causes and ignition sources in the kitchen, he said.

Derstroff also emphasized the importance of smoke alarms in preventing fire deaths.

“When that 911 call comes in something has already happened so (fire crews) are already behind, so the smoke alarm is what’s going to save you,” he said, adding the fire service “may get lucky sometimes but it’s already gone too far.”

Previous story
Police funding shortfall questioned by Red Deer city councillor

Just Posted

Red Deer hospital expansion not a priority for AHS

AHS releases infrastucture priorities

Red Deer councillors question the city paying “double management salaries” during training

Vesna Higham and Lawrence Lee suggest finding alternatives

Construction on $9 million Northside Community Centre to start this spring

Counc. Vesna Higham said delay is “unfortunate” but understandable

Police funding shortfall questioned by Red Deer city councillor

Buck Buchanan complains cities are bearing almost all policing costs

Klaus family members devastated by murders

Relatives still feel the pain of deaths of Gordon, Sandra and Monica Klaus in 2013

UPDATED: Son and friend found guilty off killing parents and sister

Jason Klaus and Joshua Frank both guilty of three counts of first degree murder each

UPDATED: Son and friend found guilty off killing parents and sister

Jason Klaus and Joshua Frank both guilty of three counts of first degree murder each

WATCH: Eight more police officers could be added to Red Deer detachment

City council gets some good fiscal news

Central Alberta’s Gord Bamford talks new album, playing hockey with Jim Cuddy

Before he joined Gord Bamford in one of the songs on his… Continue reading

Brett Kissel is coming to Red Deer

Kissel is in Red Deer on Jan. 19 as part of the biggest Canadian Country music tour

Closing arguments to end today at Lac-Megantic criminal negligence trial

Final arguments are into their last day at the jury trial of… Continue reading

UPDATED: Finance minister in Red Deer to talk budget

Joe Ceci meets with business representatives at Red Deer & District Chamber of Commerce

Get your Loblaws $25 bread price fixing gift card

Registration opens Jan. 8

Cougar hunt in Alberta sparks debate among scientists, hunters and activists

Hunters have been killing cougars in Alberta for decades. They often follow… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month