No travel advisory for Canadians after Hawaiian volcano eruption

Some flights were cancelled as more than 1,500 people forced to move away from Kilauea Volcano

More than 1,500 people remain displaced Friday in Hawaii after the Kilauea volcano erupted the night before.

Earthquakes in the region have been going on for days, with the largest a 5.6-magnitude tremor at the south flank of the volcano on the Big Island Friday evening local time.

Some areas of the island will experience strong shaking, but officials have reported no tsunami is expected.

Air quality tests continue, with six members of the Hawaii National Guard’s 93rd Weapons of Mass Destruction Civil Support Team there to assist.

Hawaii National Guard spokesman Lt. Col. Charles Anthony said the team will bring equipment to help detect sulfur dioxide in the district Puna and provide air samples to the county.

Flights cancelled, but no warning for Canadians

Hawaii Airlines cancelled flights Friday and tourism attractions in and around the areas evacuated.

The Canadian government has not issued a travel advisory to the area.

With files from the Honolulu Star Advertiser

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UCP sets the stage for founding AGM in Red Deer
Next story
Humanitarian leaders of tomorrow gather in Lacombe

Just Posted

UCP sets the stage for founding AGM in Red Deer

When you ask members of the United Conservative Party about this weekend… Continue reading

Proposal to eliminate most preliminary inquiries panned by Red Deer lawyer association

Federal government considering dropping most preliminary inquiries to ease court backlog

Locally made pottery and art sold May 5 in Red Deer

Red Deer art and pottery clubs showing works at the Recreation Centre

Life sentence upheld for Red Deer teen convicted of New Year’s Day 2013 murder

Youth is eligible for parole after 10 years of his sentence

WATCH: Red Deer kids gather for ‘May the Fourth Be With You’ event at public library

Locally built R2-D2 makes a guest appearance

WATCH: Red Deer kids gather for ‘May the Fourth Be With You’ event at public library

Locally built R2-D2 makes a guest appearance

No travel advisory for Canadians after Hawaiian volcano eruption

Some flights were cancelled as more than 1,500 people forced to move away from Kilauea Volcano

Indigenous-owned winery in Osoyoos earns acclaim — again and again

NK’Mip Cellars continues to win global accolades as recognition for its products grows

Rocky Mountain House Health Centre’s helipad will close for a few days for maintenance

Preventative maintenance will close the Rocky Mountain House Health Centre’s heliport for… Continue reading

Two men at large a danger to the public: Rocky Mountain House RCMP

Rocky Mountain House Mounties are looking for two men they say are… Continue reading

Man killed, woman sent to hospital in two vehicle crash near Caroline

A man was killed and a woman was sent to hospital after… Continue reading

Harvey Weinstein denies all sexual assault allegations by Toronto woman

TORONTO — Harvey Weinstein has asked an Ontario court to dismiss a… Continue reading

Internet data suggests Blue Jays are Canada’s team over Jets, Leafs, Raptors

Are Canadian sports fans uniting behind the Toronto Raptors for their second… Continue reading

Atkinson’s shootout winner leads United States to 5-4 win over Canada at worlds

HERNING, Denmark — With Connor McDavid forced to watch a shootout from… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month