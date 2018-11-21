Residents in several neighbourhoods reported little to no water pressure Tuesday night. (File photo by Advocate staff)

No water pressure reported in several Red Deer neighbourhoods

Boil water issued for two neighbourhoods late Tuesday

A boil-water order was issued late Tuesday for West Park and West Lake residents.

The city said the precautionary advisory was due to a water service disruption.

At about 9:30 p.m., residents in multiple neighbourhoods reported little to no water pressure. Water was restored by 10:35 p.m. to all affected areas, however West Park and West Lake were still experiencing low water pressure.

The city said the water is safe, but residents are encouraged to run taps for five minutes to flush any sediment that may have been disturbed in the lines. Water should return to normal after flushing. Crews will also be flushing all affected areas and taking samples to ensure water quality.

The advisory will continue until further notice.

Anyone with questions or concerns can contact Environmental Services at 403-342-8750.


