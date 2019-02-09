No winning ticket for Friday night’s $10 million Lotto Max jackpot

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $10 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

The jackpot for the next draw on Feb. 15 will be approximately $16 million.

Wilson-Raybould entered federal politics hoping to be a bridge builder
Extreme cold affecting Canyon Ski Resort

