The Haywood NorAm Western Canadian Championships and Peavey Mart Alberta Cup 5/6, an event lasting from Friday to Sunday at the Riverbend Golf and Recreation Area, is a test event for next year’s Canada Winter Games. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

NorAm Western Canadian Cross Country Ski Championships begin in Red Deer

The biggest cross-country skiing competition in Red Deer’s history is underway.

Nearly 500 racers are competing at the combined Haywood NorAm Western Canadian Championships and Peavey Mart Alberta Cup 5/6 from Friday to Sunday at Riverbend Golf and Recreation Area.

Over the past four years, Red Deer has hosted three Alberta Cups, but those don’t compare to the size of this event, said Tom Murr-Laing, president of the Parkland Cross-Country Ski Club and also the Chief of Competition for the event.

Skiers from all across Western Canada, and some from eastern provinces, came to compete.

There are even a few Olympic-level skiers here to get as many points as they can to improve their position in the national standings.

“We often don’t get those elite level athletes competing in the Alberta Cup – the standards and the expectations are much more stringent at the national level,” said Murr-Laing.

There were sprint races Friday, while Saturday will focus on 10-15K races and Sunday will be about relays.

“There’s a lot of excitement and a lot of fun,” Murr-Laing said. “It’s been 18 months of work preparing for this weekend, as well as for next year’s Canada Winter Games.”

This weekend is a test event for next year’s games. Murr-Laing said about 95 per cent of the work to make the test event a success is already complete.

“It’s been a particularly challenging year because there’s been little snow. The snow we’re standing on now is man-made snow.

“There’s a few grey hairs people have put on to get ourselves to here, but looking at where where we were to now, I’d say we passed the test,” he said.

This week’s warm weather has caused some complications, Murr-Laing added.

“Our snow base is quite thin and some places took a bit of a beating (Thursday). But we have a crew out now with snowmobiles, skid steers and they’re carrying a bunch of snow into the hills that were hurt by the sun,” he said.

When the Winter Games were announced, it freed up the capital to upgrade the trails, Murr-Laing said.

“If we didn’t have the Winter Games, we wouldn’t be doing this event this weekend. The two go hand-in-hand.

“We’re going to have a facility that’s going to be fantastic for Red Deerians to enjoy recreationally … and if we want to host more of these kind of events in the future we can now do that,” said Murr-Laing.

Alanna Butler, Red Deer Nordic Ski Community, said there was a good turnout of skiers from the local club.

“It’s always a good experience for them to race with different athletes,” said Butler.

“It’s fun for them to be on home ground because they know the trails well. With the trails being widened it’s really fun for them to ski on now,” she said.


sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

The Haywood NorAm Western Canadian Championships and Peavey Mart Alberta Cup 5/6, an event lasting from Friday to Sunday at the Riverbend Golf and Recreation Area, is a test event for next year’s Canada Winter Games. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

Previous story
Eight flu deaths in Central Alberta

Just Posted

Lacombe County residential development and golf course proposed

Lincoln Ranch would include 100 homes and nine-hole golf course

Eight flu deaths in Central Alberta

99 admitted to hospital so far

UPDATED: Shots fired in Riverside Meadows

Red Deer RCMP search for more suspects

Exploring eating disorders in sports and fitness

Eating Disorders Awareness Week runs Feb. 1 to 7

Driver in fatal crash acquitted

A 19-year-old Red Deer woman was killed and another injured in June 2012 crash west of Bowden

NorAm Western Canadian Cross Country Ski Championships begin in Red Deer

The biggest cross-country skiing competition in Red Deer’s history is underway. Nearly… Continue reading

In photos: Get ready for Western Canadian Championships

Haywood NorAm Western Canadian Championships and Peavey Mart Alberta Cup 5/6 start… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer city council debates cost-savings versus quality of life

Majority of councillors decide certain services are worth preserving

Got milk? Highway reopened near Millet

A southbound truck hauling milk and cartons collided with a bridge

Stettler’s newest residents overcame fear, bloodshed to come here

Daniel Kwizera, Diane Mukasine and kids now permanent residents

Giddy up: Red Deer to host Canadian Finals Rodeo in 2018

The CFR is expected to bring $20-30 million annually to Red Deer and region

Ice dancers Virtue and Moir to carry flag at Pyeongchang Olympics

Not since Kurt Browning at the 1994 Lillehammer Games has a figure… Continue reading

WATCH: Business owners mixed about council decision to nix winter patio

No patio for the 2019 Canada Winter Games

Beer Canada calls on feds to axe increasing beer tax as consumption trends down

OTTAWA — A trade association for Canada’s beer industry wants the federal… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month