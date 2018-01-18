Nordegg gas station broken into

RCMP says thousands of dollars worth of goods taken in Tuesday break-in

Rocky Mountain House RCMP are investigating a break and enter and theft which happened at Race Trac gas station in Nordegg just before midnight on Tuesday.

Forced entry was gained into the business through the front door. Numerous items were taken, totalling thousands of dollars.

Surveillance camera footage captured several suspects who were involved, as well as the truck used in the commission of the offence, a white Dodge 1500, four-door pickup. This same vehicle was observed a short while later on the O’Chiese First Nation.

RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in solving this crime, and continue to investigate this occurrence. If you have information about this investigation, please call the Rocky Mountain House RCMP at (403) 845-2882 or call your local police service. To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS.



