Jamie Hunt, along with Zaya and Joe Hunt, take a selfie in front of one of the many lit Christmas trees during Red Deer Lights the Night at City Hall Park in 2017. (File photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

North Pole Stroll returns with Red Deer Lights the Night, Late Night Shopping

Red Deer’s Lights the Night and late night shopping events are back as part of the annual North Pole Stroll.

The Red Deer Downtown Business Association has announced the return of its holiday campaign once again for this year’s Christmas season.

“North Pole Stroll is a great time to explore downtown Red Deer and all the unique businesses in the area, and a wonderful way to promote the importance of shopping local,” said Amanda Gould, executive director of the Downtown Business Association.

Red Deer Lights the Night is scheduled for Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. at City Hall Park and on Ross Street. The annual event celebrates the start of the holiday season with the lighting of the City Hall Park and Christmas Holiday Tree.

There will be live music, snacks and hot beverages in The Krossing’s warming tent. The HSBC Winter Market will offer unique handmade gifts.

The event will offer free hot chocolate and visit from Santa.

Late night shopping also starts Saturday in Red Deer. Many businesses will remain open until 8 p.m. or later to give Red Deerians some extra time to do their holiday shopping. Some business may have holiday promotions and festive cheer, the Red Deer Downtown Business Association states.


