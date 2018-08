The Red Deer RCMP detachment on 67 Street was closed Tuesday. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

The RCMP Explosives Unit is investigating a suspicious package left at Red Deer’s north police station.

Police closed the building as a safety precaution Tuesday afternoon.

Traffic around the 67 Street detachment is not affected by the incident, but Red Deerians in need of in-person police service are asked to attend the detachment downtown.

An update will be provided when more information is available.



A sign on the front door of the Red Deer RCMP detachment on 67 Street Tuesday afternoon. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)