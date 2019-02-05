Northbound Gaetz access from QE2 to close temporarily in Red Deer

The access ramp to Gaetz Avenue, from northbound QE2, will temporarily close starting Wednesday.

The closure is expected to be in place until Friday, depending on the weather, while work crews complete the installation of new entryway signage.

Drivers can access Gaetz Avenue via the Taylor Drive ramp from QE2 (which leads to the intersection of Hwy 2A and 19 Street) or via Gasoline Alley East, Spruce Street, 49 Avenue and 19 Street.

Detour signs will be in place.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Make-A-Wish Foundation sending Red Deer girl on Disney cruise
Next story
Police have ‘few’ dog-napping reports in central Alberta: RCMP

Just Posted

Police have ‘few’ dog-napping reports in central Alberta: RCMP

No RCMP dognapping reports in Red Deer

Make-A-Wish Foundation sending Red Deer girl on Disney cruise

Grade 4 student Falan Hollman is diagnosed with Rett Syndrome

Rural school buses in central Alberta cancelled for Tuesday

Several school jurisdictions cancel buses

Red Deer’s utility, electric bills will increase slightly March 1

Utility and electric bills are going up by an average of $2.20… Continue reading

WestJet Airlines reports $29.2M Q4 profit, down from $47.8M a year ago

CALGARY — WestJet Airlines Ltd. says it earned $29.2 million in its… Continue reading

Red Deer race car driver warns about distracted driving

Drive to Stay Alive presentation at St. Joseph High School

Seguin scores tiebreaker, Stars beat Coyotes 5-4

DALLAS — Tyler Seguin scored a tiebreaking goal with 7:32 to play,… Continue reading

Bay, Dempster, Thomson and Ash headed into Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame

ST. MARYS, Ont. — Slugger Jason Bay, pitcher Ryan Dempster, coach Rob… Continue reading

Canadian producers say there’s a downside to ‘dominant cultural force’ of Netflix

TORONTO — When CBC president Catherine Tait compared Netflix’s presence in Canada… Continue reading

Fun moments before, during and after the Oscars luncheon

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Nominees for the 91st annual Academy Awards convened… Continue reading

Red Deer’s Troubled Monk launches Canada Winter Games 2019 official beer

Troubled Monk launches 2019 Canada Winter Games official beer For sports fans,… Continue reading

‘Young and the Restless’ actor Kristoff St. John dead at 52

LOS ANGELES — Kristoff St. John, who played the struggling alcoholic and… Continue reading

Family: Remembering that one moment in time

I had this idea one time, a long time ago, when summer,… Continue reading

Opinion: Notley will decide when we go to the polls

It’s not surprising that United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney is calling on… Continue reading

Most Read