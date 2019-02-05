Northbound Gaetz access from QE2 to close temporarily in Red Deer

The access ramp to Gaetz Avenue, from northbound QE2, will temporarily close starting Wednesday.

The closure is expected to be in place until Friday, depending on the weather, while work crews complete the installation of new entryway signage.

Drivers can access Gaetz Avenue via the Taylor Drive ramp from QE2 (which leads to the intersection of Hwy 2A and 19 Street) or via Gasoline Alley East, Spruce Street, 49 Avenue and 19 Street.

Detour signs will be in place.



