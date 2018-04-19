Northbound QEII traffic to return to northbound lanes as contruction continues south of Red Deer

A rendering of what the Hwy 2 and Gaetz Avenue intersection will look like when it is completed. (Contributed photo)

Though the Hwy 2/Gaetz Avenue interchange still has months until completion, some semblance of normal traffic flow will start to return.

Northbound traffic on Hwy 2 will be moved back onto the northbound lanes in the evening of April 20. Southbound traffic will continue to operate in the southbound lanes.

Northbound traffic was rerouted in late March to allow for construction work to continue.

Reduced speed limits, of 80 km/h, will remain in effect throughout the construction zone. Drivers are asked to drive safely and obey speed limits throughout the construction zone.

It is anticipated the new interchange will be open to traffic by the fall of this year and completed in 2019, weather permitting. The $80 million project includes the bridge replacement, ramp and intersection reconfiguration, Hwy 2 realignment, expansion to six lanes between 32nd Street and McKenzie Road and the construction of collector-distributor roads.

For more information on the project visit www.hwy2gaetz.com.



