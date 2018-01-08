Northeast sports fields in Red Deer has a new sponser and new name

Alberta European Motorworks has committed $75k over 10 years

Alberta European Motorworks will provide $75,000 over 10 years towards the new northeast high school sports fields in Red Deer.

The facility will now be called Motorworks Fields.

Located at 2700 67 Street, the fields will feature two high performance soccer fields and a high performance soccer and football field. The football field will open spring 2018 and the soccer fields will be ready fall 2018.

“We are a family run business that has raised two generations here in Red Deer. We are thrilled to be able to give back to the community that we serve and that has given our family so much over these past three decades,” said Mike Pasman, service manager, Alberta European Motorworks.

“With the adoption of the name Motorworks Fields, we thank Alberta European Motorworks for their partnership and commitment to the community through their sponsorship,” said Mayor Tara Veer.

The city is seeking name sponsors for several new or renovated community builds including Discovery Canyon and the new Northside Community Centre.

For more information about other sponsorship opportunities with The City of Red Deer, visit www.reddeer.ca/sponsorship.


