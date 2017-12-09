Northern California shooter who killed 5 died by suicide

RANCHO TEHAMA RESERVE, Calif. — Authorities now say a gunman who killed five people in rural Northern California community didn’t die from a police bullet.

In a final report Friday, the Tehama County Sheriff’s Department said an autopsy determined 44-year-old Kevin Neal shot himself in the head in his car after police forced it off a road.

Police say Neal killed his wife on Nov. 13 and then went on a shooting rampage in Rancho Tehama Reserve the next day that included firing at an elementary school. He killed four others, including two neighbours, and wounded eight people including a 6-year-old boy.

Authorities said neighbours had repeatedly complained about Neal firing hundreds of rounds from his house and engaging in other erratic and violent behaviour.

Family members say he suffered from delusions and mental problems.

Previous story
Snow slows or shuts down much of normally sunny Deep South
Next story
Ohio couple told again to get rid of ‘support’ goats

Just Posted

Red Deer rallies around shop that was target of smash and grab robbery

LVs Vinyl Cafe is getting back on its feet thanks to the overwhelming support of residents

Home for LGBTQ+ youth to open soon

First two teens to take part in Haven project expected to move in before Christmas

Bower home a beacon of Christmas spirit in Red Deer

The Martin family in Bower takes Christmas seriously. Walking the path to… Continue reading

Bringing outdoor rinks to Red Deer for 20 years

Watching skaters having fun on the outdoor rinks always brings a smile… Continue reading

Flu numbers climbing sharply

The number of flu cases in Alberta has jumped over the last several weeks

WATCH: Santa donates blood on behalf of Lacombe family

With a little help from Old Saint Nick, Parker Berry is giving… Continue reading

A Red Deer daycare coordinator wins provincial award of excellence

Nicole Morrell is a coordinator at Johnstone Daycare

Holiday shopping season picking up in Red Deer

With 18 shopping days left until Christmas, Red Deer businesses are cautiously… Continue reading

Gord Bamford Foundation adds more beneficiaries

The Gord Bamford Foundation has added more names of charities that will… Continue reading

Red Deer astronomer witnesses unknown object in the sky on Tuesday

It could be space junk in our atmosphere, says the expert

Red Deerians tax scam victims out thousands of dollars each

In the last few days Red Deer RCMP has received 30 tax scam reports

Rimbey RCMP investigate two vehicles set on fire

Two vehicles set on fire in the middle of the night

WATCH: Red Deer couple displays 86 Christmas trees for the love of animals

They raised $5K at their Christmas party on Saturday

Six Red Deer locations to be considered for supervised drug consumption site

Public hearing will be held on Dec. 19 in council chambers

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month