Not a great year for farmers in Central Alberta

Hay crops were terrible and many others were below average because of lack of rain

Farmers were busy bringing in the harvest in the Springbrook area on Monday afternoon. It has not been a great year for many crops. Photo by PAUL COWLEY

Central Alberta hay never recovered from a dismal start and other crops were below average for many farmers.

While the season was far short of a disaster, farmers and beef producers will be doing plenty of number crunching to make ends meet.

Crop specialist Harry Brook said hay yields in Central Alberta are mostly one-third to one-half of normal.

Some producers whose fields were lucky enough to sit under some timely rain clouds will have done better but moisture was very inconsistent.

“The real problem with that is that (farmers) used up every bit of feed last spring because it was such a cold spring,” said Brook, who works out of the Alberta Ag-Info Centre in Stettler. “We see a lot of pastures out there looking like billiard tables.”

The poor hay crop has driven up prices — about double the usual four to six cents a pound — which has created a major problem for many producers

“There is no way on God’s green earth that any cattle producer can afford to buy hay at that price and ever make money on a calf,” he said.

Some are turning to other options such as using straw and grain rations rather than hay.

Many cattle producers tried to head the financial pinch off at the pass by culling herds.

“There are a lot of cows going to the auction markets,” he said, adding some have all their sales booked for the next two months and cannot take any more cows.

“It’s a disappointing year for yields, but it’s a major headache for any beef producers.”

The financial pressure is keenly felt by Canadian producers because this country exports about half of its beef, mostly to the U.S., and there is not a big enough local market to cushion the blows.

Other popular Central Alberta crops, barley, canola, wheat, oats and legumes are largely below average.

“It’s extremely variable these yields. But overall, I would say we’re slightly below the long-term average.”

Weather is not the only challenge facing farmers. Tariffs on peas and lentils imposed by India — one of the biggest customers — have driven prices down and farmers have been stockpiling. Stockpiles of peas have doubled and lentils have tripled.

“It means it’s starting to build up in the system. Guys are starting to keep them at home because prices aren’t great.”



