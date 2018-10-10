Rico Martinez, of Pound It Hip Hop Studio, wearing the replica Thriller jacket. (Contributed photo).

Not a thrill: Red Deer dance studio thefts hamper hospital benefit

Replica Michael Jackson jacket was among the stolen items

Ghouls — of the criminal variety — stole a replica Michael Jackson Thriller jacket, as well as the audio equipment needed for a hospital fundraiser.

Rico Martinez (aka DJ Rico) was extremely disappointed to discover thieves had broken into his Red Deer dance studio, Pound It Hip Hop, at about 4 a.m. Sunday. They ripped off a huge amount of electronics, including sound mixers, speakers, video stabilizers, microphones, lights, and computer equipment.

Also stolen was the red leather Thriller jacket, which was the star costume for the Halloween-themed dance show that will be raising money for the Friends of the Red Deer Hospital on Oct. 27 at the Sheraton Hotel, the event’s co-sponsor.

Martinez said he had this jacket custom-made as an identical replica of the jacket Michael Jackson wore on his iconic Thriller video.

Martinez was supposed to be wearing it in the show, which will include 25 other dancers from around Central Alberta. The aim is to raise funds for the local hospital as well as the Pound It Hip Hop Dancers’ Association.

He called the same production an “amazing” hit when done in 2016. This year’s costumes and props are sponsored by the Spirit Halloween store.

“We were doing this as a good cause for the hospital and the kids in Red Deer, but now we have to rent stuff and it gets expensive,” said Martinez, who’s having to lease electronic items to replace the stolen equipment.

The extra cost will mean less money will be put towards the charitable goals of the performance, he added.

Martinez was initially prepared to give a $2,000 reward for the return of the jacket. But police cautioned him to be careful about who could be benefitting. He received a photo of the jacket from someone who claimed to have found it in the garbage. The picture showed it in very stained condition.

Martinez said he would still appreciate the jacket’s return, no questions asked.

Anyone with information on the break-in and thefts is asked to call Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.

Anybody interested in attending the charitable dance performance can visit www.pounditdj.com for more information.


lmichelin@reddeeradvocate.com
