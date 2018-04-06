Edouard Maurice, centre, speaks to reporters outside court while holding his daughter Teal as his wife, Jessica, looks on in Okotoks. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

‘Not guilty:’ Alberta man charged in farm shooting to let a jury decide his fate

OKOTOKS, Alta. — The lawyer for an Alberta man charged after shots were fired during a confrontation on his rural property will let a jury decide his fate.

About 50 supporters of Edouard Maurice lined the sidewalk leading to the courthouse in Okotoks, south of Calgary, on Friday to shake his hand as he made a brief appearance on charges of aggravated assault, pointing a firearm and careless use of a firearm.

RCMP were called to a property Feb. 25 after a homeowner allegedly confronted two people rummaging through his vehicles. Shots were fired and one of the suspects was later found with an arm injury and taken to hospital.

Defence lawyer Tonii Roulston said outside court the case has been hard on her 33-year-old client.

“The toll that these allegations have taken on Eddie and Jessie have been overwhelming. These people are hard workers. These people are contributors to this community,” said Roulston as Maurice and his wife, holding their baby girl, stood behind her.

“It’s our intention to enter pleas of not guilty. We’ll set this matter for a judge and jury trial.”

The shooting has kept the spotlight on rural crime on the Prairies. Rural property owners say they feel bullied and aren’t allowed to stand up for themselves.

Roulston said the case centres around whether an individual has a right to defend not only his property, but his family as well.

The organizer of the rally said it is important to keep the public’s attention on the issue of property rights.

“We’re not letting it go. We have to keep the issue alive,” said Cory Morgan, who owns the bar in nearby Priddis.

“Every day, someone’s coming in. Somebody else had their truck stolen. Somebody else got broken into. It’s chronic and it’s getting scary.”

Sandra Moore, holding a sign that read “Eddy is the victim,” said she knows the family and wanted to show her support.

“He’s one of the nicest young men that I know absolutely beyond a doubt and I’ve said that way before this happened,” Moore said. “He’s a family man. He’s the salt of the earth. They don’t come any nicer.”

Maurice is scheduled to appear in court next on April 20.

Previous story
Harrowing few minutes for woman caught in Alberta national park snow
Next story
Oilpatch CEO says Trudeau needs to give real pipeline support, ‘not just words’

Just Posted

Immigrant women discuss their challenges in Red Deer College exhibition

Maricone Siayngco was scared to drive when she immigrated to Canada from… Continue reading

Canada losing competitive edge: senator

Calgary senator said projects like Trans Mountain Pipeline in national interest

Past lives, aliens to be discussed at Questers convention in Red Deer

May 4-6 event will seek answers outside mainstream science and religion

Oilpatch CEO says Trudeau needs to give real pipeline support, ‘not just words’

CALGARY — The federal government isn’t doing enough to support Canada’s vital… Continue reading

Home sales mirror last year

After a strong start sales flattened out in February

WATCH: Art Battle in Red Deer

A dozen female artists battled on the canvas to support the Women… Continue reading

Montreal mayor says “we’re in” after meeting with backers of baseball’s return

MONTREAL — It was clear talks about bringing baseball back to Montreal… Continue reading

Photo: Yoga kids get into the bend of things

Photo: Yoga Kids

Did Trump know about payment to Stormy Daniels? He says no

In his first public comments about Stormy Daniels, President Donald Trump said… Continue reading

Warhol’s Elvis portrait could fetch $30M at Christie’s sale

LONDON — An Andy Warhol painting of Elvis Presley — the pop… Continue reading

Wanted: Caregiver to join cycling adventure to tackle Parkinson’s symptoms

WINNIPEG — A Winnipeg couple planning the trip of a lifetime realized… Continue reading

Spain, Portugal bust gang smuggling glass eels to Asia

MADRID — Spanish and Portuguese authorities announced Friday that they have taken… Continue reading

UFC star McGregor facing criminal charges in New York

NEW YORK — UFC star Conor McGregor is facing criminal charges after… Continue reading

Canadian women win team gymnastics gold at Commonwealth Games

The Canadian women team, including Shallon Olsen of Surrey, B.C., won gymnastics gold at Gold Coast Commonwealth Games

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month