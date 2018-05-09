Notify Red Deer test this Friday

Red Deerians should expect to receive a text, email or phone call Friday, as the city runs a test for its emergency notification system.

The Notify Red Deer test is scheduled for 9 a.m. and will send alerts to all registered users, as well as everyone listed in the phone book.

The system test is being held during Emergency Preparedness Week. The federal government’s Alert Ready test, which sent alerts via television, radio and wireless devices across the province, was Wednesday.

“In an emergency, information is the most valuable resource anyone can have,” said Karen Mann, emergency management co-ordinator. “Knowing that your information is reliable and accurate will give you (peace) of mind and help you take the right steps to respond.”

Red Deer will continue to use Notify Red Deer to alert residents of an emergency. The city will also use the Alert Ready system and the Alberta Emergency Alerts mobile app if needed.

Julia Harvie-Shemko, communications and strategic planning director, said Red Deer is fortunate to have three separate emergency alert systems.

“Each system reaches the public in different ways, which allows us to reach as many people as possible, as quickly as possible in an emergency,” Harvie-Shemko said.

Notify Red Deer sends alerts to registered users through text, email and phone call, and makes a phone call to all numbers listed in the phone book. Alberta Emergency Alerts, the provincial alert system, sends alerts to mobile app users and connects to Alert Ready, which sends alerts to television, radio and compatible wireless devices.

To sign up for Notify Red Deer, visit www.reddeer.ca/notifyreddeer.



