Notley and enviro-activist square off on Trans Mountain

EDMONTON — Alberta Premier Rachel Notley, squaring off with her arch pipeline foe, is comparing Trans Mountain pipeline protesters to dewey-eyed unicorn jockeys from Salt Spring Island, B.C.

Notley, in a speech to the Alberta Teachers’ Association, says Alberta is taking action to address climate change.

And she says trying to stop the Trans Mountain expansion hurts families, workers and the economy, and will stifle progress to fight climate change in the long run.

Notley made the comments while rebutting a speech made earlier in the day to the conference by environmental activist Tzeporah Berman.

Berman is a former adviser to the province on oilsands policy but has became a political lightning rod for her comments denouncing the Trans Mountain line, which would take more oil from Alberta to the B.C. coast.

Berman says activists are not trying to shut down the oil and gas industry, but are saying that growing it, with projects like Trans Mountain, is wrongheaded and will only a perpetuate a problem that threatens to become a global catastrophe.

