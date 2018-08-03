File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS Premier Rachel Notley, reacting to a proposed $100-million class action lawsuit over Alberta’s beer subsidies, says her government will continue to find ways to support its homegrown industry.

Notley pledges support for Alberta beer brewers as potential $100M lawsuit looms

CALGARY — Premier Rachel Notley, reacting to a proposed $100-million class action lawsuit over Alberta’s beer subsidies, says her government will continue to find ways to support its homegrown industry.

Notley declined to speak to the lawsuit directly on Friday, given it is before the courts.

But she said Alberta is finished supporting liquor industries in other provinces at the expense of its own brewers.

“We have the most profitable market for other provinces to sell their product into, yet you can’t find Alberta product in almost any other province,” Notley said.

“We have spent a long time here in Alberta supporting the liquor industries of other provinces, and it’s about time that we stand up for Alberta producers and the workers who are working in this province.”

A lawsuit filed in Court of Queen’s Bench in Calgary against the province seeks $100 million on behalf of out-of-province beer producers and others in the industry.

It seeks reparations for losses incurred due to a provincial beer subsidy program, designed to assist Alberta’s craft brewers.

The allegations have not been proven in court, and the class-action status has yet to be certified.

Under the program, brewers in Alberta pay the same $1.25 tax per litre on beer, but Finance Minister Joe Ceci introduced grants in 2016 to help small Alberta producers expand their businesses.

In June, Ceci announced the province was revamping the subsidy plan after a trade panel ruled it contravenes the Agreement on Internal Trade.

Also in June, a Court of Queen’s Bench judge determined the subsidy program was unconstitutional and ordered Alberta to pay $2 million to two out-of-province brewers. Alberta is appealing that decision.

The program was launched by Ceci in 2016 in a bid, he said, to level the playing field for small Alberta brewers who face barriers such as lengthy and costly applications and restrictions on shelf space.

Alberta has to change its subsidy rules by the end of the year. Notley said work is ongoing.

“What we are going to continue to do is find ways within the law to support our small brewers,” she said.

Previous story
Gord Bamford pumped for 11th charity golf tournament

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Downtown Red Deer rocking with vintage cars Friday night

Rock’n Red Deer is celebrating the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s this weekend

Police still seaching for “brazen” ATM robbers as Parkland Mall makes repairs

Mall security workers ‘had to be careful they weren’t struck’

What it means to age is explored in new Writers’ Ink exhibit in Red Deer

Age on a Page can be seen at The Hub this month

Building permit values on the rise in Red Deer

So far, values are nearly double the same period last year

Parkland Mall getting a Winners store

Second Red Deer Winners store to be located in part of former Safeway store

WATCH: Cooling down at Red Deer’s Discovery Canyon

Red Deerians beat the heat on Thursday by heading over to Discovery… Continue reading

Manziel picked off four times in CFL debut as Ticats down Alouettes

Ticats 50 Alouettes 11 MONTREAL — Johnny Manziel’s CFL debut was a… Continue reading

Homeless forced to leave Cincinnati camp but vow to return

CINCINNATI — Homeless people living along a busy downtown Cincinnati street left… Continue reading

Saskatchewan woman performs CPR on newborn, then gives birth to two more

REGINA — A Saskatchewan woman who had to perform CPR on one… Continue reading

One block of downtown Red Deer street to close for a week for water main replacement

A block of 48th Avenue will be closed for a week as… Continue reading

Red Deer parkade getting solar panels

The living roof at Sorensen Station parkade will soon start generating electricity.… Continue reading

Blue-green algae bloom identified in Three Mile Bend Park pond in Red Deer

A blue-green algae advisory is in effect at Three Mile Bend off-leash… Continue reading

Wildfire in national park jumps B.C. highway, continues to grow

Kootenay National Park’s Wardle wildfire up to 1,200 hectares and growing

More wildfires blaze in B.C., but no communities seriously threatened

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — British Columbia’s Wildfire Service has had its busiest few… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month