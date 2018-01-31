Alberta Premier Rachel Notley (Black Press files)

Notley says B.C. will face consequences over plan to ban increased oil shipments

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says there will be consequences for British Columbia over the province’s latest attempt to hinder expansion of the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain oil pipeline.

Notley is holding an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss what range of legal and economic levers Alberta can pull in its spat with its neighbour to the west.

Notley cited interprovincial trade in electricity as one of the possible lines of pursuit.

B.C.’s environment minister said Tuesday that the province plans to ban increase shipments of diluted bitumen off its coast until it can determine that shippers are prepared and able to properly clean up a spill.

The B.C. government says it will establish an independent scientific advisory panel to study the issue.

Notley calls the move unconstitutional and says B.C. is trying to change the rules after the pipeline has already been approved.

(Companies in this story: TSX:KML)

Previous story
Lock it or Lose it results show improved vehicle safety in Red Deer
Next story
Central Albertan singers spotlighted in new talent competition

Just Posted

Notley says B.C. will face consequences over plan to ban increased oil shipments

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says there will be consequences for British Columbia… Continue reading

Lacombe teen makes Top 30 under 30

Extraordinary young people recognized

Police issue arrest warrant for gunshot suspect

Red Deer RCMP have issued an arrest warrant for a 25-year-old man… Continue reading

Innisfail park will be monitored for night-time disturbances

Citizen complains of noise and car stunting

Central Albertan singers spotlighted in new talent competition

Red Deer vocal coach will live-stream the finals on YouTube

WATCH: Red Deer Regional Catholic middle school students participate in band concert

About 480 Red Deer and area Catholic middle school students made music… Continue reading

Grande Prairie man’s alleged online bids to meet boys met with multiple charges

Man involved in junior hockey

Lunar showstopper: Super blue blood moon awes and wows

The moon put on a rare cosmic show Wednesday: a red blue… Continue reading

B.C. creates more uncertainty for Trans Mountain with bitumen restriction

The B.C. government has launched its latest effort to hinder development of… Continue reading

Suncor Energy says driverless trucks will eliminate a net 400 positions

About 400 jobs are expected to disappear at Suncor Energy Inc.’s oilsands… Continue reading

Bakers, grocers met to reach deals on bread price increases: Competition Bureau

Senior officers at Canada’s two largest bakery wholesalers communicated directly to raise… Continue reading

7 companies committed indictable offences in bread scandal: Competition Bureau

Newly released court documents related to an alleged industry-wide bread-price fixing case… Continue reading

Canada in middle of pack on polar bear protection: World Wildlife Fund

Canada’s polar bear protection is getting good marks from an international conservation… Continue reading

Health care just the latest industry Amazon seeks to upend

NEW YORK — When Amazon sets its sights on a new industry,… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month