File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS Premier Rachel Notley says she’s not happy with Ottawa’s decision to let stand a court decision that has stalled the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

Notley unhappy no appeal on Trans Mountain, willing to let process play out

EDMONTON — Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says she’s not happy with Ottawa’s decision to let stand a court decision that has stalled the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

The federal government has instead appointed former Supreme Court justice Frank Iacobucci to oversee a new round of consultations with Indigenous communities.

Notley says she understands Ottawa’s view that this is the best way to break the logjam over the multibillion-dollar project aimed at getting more Alberta oil to tankers on the B.C. coast.

The Federal Court of Appeal put a hold on the expansion in August and said the government needed to assess the project’s impact on marine life and further consult with Indigenous groups.

Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi says the government does not intend to start the consultations over again, but will use them to address the weaknesses the court identified.

Notley says the government should keep all options — including an appeal — open.

“Our government does not agree with the decision of the federal government to not pursue an appeal of the original decision,” she said Wednesday.

“We understand that pursuing an appeal is a longer-term path towards a solution, and we understand that the path that they are pursuing right now is one that is likely to be more effective and faster.

“Nonetheless, until that path succeeds, as far as I’m concerned their job is to keep all options open.”

Notley said she welcomes the renewed consultations, because they need to be done, and understands arbitrary timelines can’t be imposed on them — even if that means further delays on resuming construction on the pipeline expansion.

“We expect that there may well be a delay past this summer coming up,” said Notley.

“I’d like to see construction resume next year at some point, but at the end of the day we know that the constitutional obligation to consult with Indigenous people is such that it must be defined by the consultations.”

Jason Kenney, leader of the Opposition United Conservatives, said Notley has failed to follow up on her promise to hold federal “feet to the fire” and get the court decision appealed.

“What is her response to the federal Liberals? Nada. Nothing,” Kenney said in Calgary.

“Albertans should think there’s been a failure of political leadership. There’s been far too much talk and not nearly enough action.”

Previous story
Exhibition Hall construction on time and budget
Next story
Calgary sunny but a slushy mess a day after record autumn snowstorm

Just Posted

Red Deer’s Phoenix Buffet closed by health inspectors

Three other Central Alberta restaurants also remain under AHS close orders

Kick up your heels at family dance on Oct. 19

Live music and a DJ will entertain at Red Deer’s Festival Hall.

Exhibition Hall construction on time and budget

Largest free span space in Red Deer

PHOTO: Parkland Mall getting a new look on its south side

Workers are busy transforming the southern face of Red Deer’s Parkland Mall.… Continue reading

PHOTO: Bringing some ‘tribal art’ to downtown Red Deer

Red Deer artist Ryan Jason Allen Willert has painted two compelling murals… Continue reading

VIDEO: World-famous trumpeter entertains drivers stranded on Alta. Highway 1

Jens Lindemann was en route to B.C. for a concert, but was one of thousands who got stuck in Alberta

Feds restart Indigenous pipeline consultations, stoke caution from First Nations

OTTAWA — Indigenous communities are open to a new consultation on the… Continue reading

Motorists stranded as collisions close major highways in southern Alberta

CALGARY — A warming centre has been set up for the hundreds… Continue reading

Young woman’s doctor testifies at U.K. sailor’s trial in alleged gang rape

HALIFAX — The family doctor of a young woman who alleges she… Continue reading

Cancelled barge cuts off Arctic hamlets, leaves crucial supplies stranded

Three Arctic communities fear they’ve been cut off from crucial winter supplies… Continue reading

Quebec’s highest court rules woman wearing hijab was entitled to be heard

MONTREAL — Quebec’s highest court has ruled a woman who was denied… Continue reading

Children’s advocate calls on provinces to treat Indigenous kids equally

WINNIPEG — A First Nations children’s advocate says Indigenous children still aren’t… Continue reading

Trudeau urges Legault to think carefully before invoking notwithstanding clause

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wants Quebec premier-designate Francois Legault to… Continue reading

French police nab convict in helicopter prison break

PARIS — Three months after his spectacular helicopter escape from a French… Continue reading

Most Read