NOVA Chemicals Joffre site to host community open house

NOVA Chemicals Joffre site will hold its annual fall community open house Wednesday, April 17.

Every year, NOVA Chemicals has a spring and fall open house to give business and facility operations updates, discuss any topics of interest and hear input or suggestions from the public.

There will also be fun science experiments for kids at the event.

The open house begins at 5:30 p.m., with the official presentation going from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.



