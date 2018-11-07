Linda Wilson, volunteer campaign cabinet co-chair, spoke to the crowd at United Way Central Alberta’s campaign kickoff luncheon in September at Sheraton Red Deer. (File photo by Advocate staff)

NOVA employees raise $750,000 for United Way

Over 400 employees participate

Nova Chemicals employees have made a hefty contribution to the 2018 United Way Central Alberta community campaign.

The $750,000 donation includes a dollar-for-dollar match by Nova.

A total of 423 employees participated in the campaign and there were 141 donations of $1,200 or more.

The United Way said off site, the employees are strong supporters of the United Way’s Days of Caring Program, with 223 employees donating 1,600 hours to support community agencies.

“We appreciate organizations like Nova who are unwavering in their commitment to United Way. Each year, Nova looks at creative ways to improve their internal campaign and they build such community spirit at their worksite,” said United Way co-chair Linda Wilson.


