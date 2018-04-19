Nova Scotia premier defends work ethic of Jamaicans after comments by Tory

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia’s premier has responded to controversial comments a Progressive Conservative leadership candidate made in the legislature about the work ethic of Jamaicans during a debate on the province’s bill to regulate recreational marijuana.

According to a transcript on the legislature’s website, the comments by Elizabeth Smith-McCrossin came during a debate Tuesday over the Liberal government’s proposed Cannabis Control Act.

Smith-McCrossin said she heard from a friend that “smoking in marijuana in Jamaica is completely accepted, and there’s a completely different work ethic and very low productivity in Jamaica.”

She went on to say that Nova Scotia already has a productivity problem, and legalized recreational pot may only make it worse.

Smith-McCrossin apologized in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Premier Stephen McNeil said Smith-McCrossin can speak for herself on the issue.

However, McNeil noted that Jamaican farm workers are often employed by farms in his constituency in the Annapolis Valley.

“Those of us in the valley welcome the Jamaicans who come every year and do a tremendous job in the agricultural sector,” he said after he was asked about the comments. ”I can tell you I’ve heard nothing but positive (comments) about the work ethic of the Jamaicans who come to work on behalf of businesses in the valley.”

Smith-McCrossin, who represents the riding of Cumberland North, said in a Facebook post that the comments “were criticized as racist and insensitive.”

She said she never meant for her words to be hurtful, and the comments don’t represent the views of her party or its interim leader, Karla MacFarlane.

“My comments came about as a result of a conversation I had with a friend of mine who is a woman of colour originally from Jamaica,” Smith-McCrossin wrote.

“I made a mistake in my choice of words in the House of Assembly and take full responsibility for that … I sincerely did not feel that my comments would be viewed in a negative light, but I was wrong.

“I apologize for my choice of words and any impression left that this was based on someone’s country, race or ethnicity.”

Previous story
High cost of dental services prompting some patients to seek alternative options
Next story
Horses left in trailer found in the ditch near Bentley returned to owners, no charges laid

Just Posted

Case of former MLA facing sex-related charges in court

Former Sylvan Lake-Innisfail MLA Don MacIntyre’s case returns to court on May 3

Horses left in trailer found in the ditch near Bentley returned to owners, no charges laid

Two horses found in an abandoned trailer near Bentley have been returned… Continue reading

RCMP close intersection where Humboldt Broncos bus, transport truck collided

REGINA — Police have closed the intersection where the team bus for… Continue reading

Supreme Court upholds law in cross-border beer case, averting trade shakeup

OTTAWA — The Supreme Court of Canada has affirmed the constitutionality of… Continue reading

Trudeau attends Commonwealth meeting looking for less plastic, more LGBTQ rights

LONDON — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will add his voice today to… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer’s newest public art unveiled

Red Deer’s latest “ghost” sculpture is a love letter to the game… Continue reading

Howard commencement to feature “Black Panther” Boseman

WASHINGTON — The “Black Panther” is returning to his alma mater to… Continue reading

Armed police will patrol rail stations at royal wedding

LONDON — British officials say armed and undercover police officers will patrol… Continue reading

Power largely restored across Puerto Rico after blackout

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico’s power company said Thursday that… Continue reading

Dashing to make a flight? Order food to your gate through a delivery app

TORONTO — P.J. Mastracchio is used to dashing through airports only to… Continue reading

Alabama mayor: ‘Poop train’ finally empty; sludge gone

ATLANTA — The last train car full of New York City sewage… Continue reading

Mom to be charged in slaying of girl, 2, in Quebec City neighbourhood

QUEBEC — A Quebec City mother has been arrested in the slaying… Continue reading

Did a Canadian shoot down the Red Baron? A century later, the debate hasn’t quit

Capt. Roy Brown had ordered the young airman not to engage the… Continue reading

Mall plotters believed they were reincarnations of Columbine shooters: report

HALIFAX — They weren’t just inspired by the Columbine shooters — two… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month