Nova Scotia’s battle against opioid scourge is showing progress, officials say

TRURO, N.S. — Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer says the province’s fight against Canada’s growing opioid crisis is showing notable progress.

Dr. Robert Strang says the number of overdose deaths in Nova Scotia has remained stable in the past year, which is considered a success in a country where the number of accidental opioid-related deaths continues to rise.

Strang says the number of people receiving treatment in Nova Scotia has risen sharply and waiting lists have shrunk.

Between January and August of this year, there were 38 probable or confirmed opioid overdose deaths in the province, a figure that is in line with the average since 2011.

Across Canada, there were 3,671 accidental apparent opioid-related deaths in 2017, which represents a 40 per cent increase when compared with the previous year.

The problem is particularly bad in British Columbia and Alberta, where the per capita rate was well above the national average.

