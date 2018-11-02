Proposed Paradise Shores RV Resort on Buffalo Lake Photo contributed Proposed Paradise Shores RV Resort on Buffalo Lake Photo contributed

Number of lots at controversial Buffalo Lake RV resort slashed by appeal board

Appeal board cuts lots allowed at proposed Paradise Shores RV resort to 168 from 370

An appeal board has slashed the number of lots by more than half allowed for a controversial Buffalo Lake RV project.

County of Stettler previously approved 370 lots in the first phase of the Paradise Shores project between the Summer Villages of Rochon Sands and White Sands.

A number of appeals were filed by residents opposed to the project, with the last closing on Oct. 24. After a hearing, the subdivision and development appeal board cut the maximum number of lots allowed for both Phase 1 and Phase 2 to 168.

The appeal board agreed that the density was too high when measured against the Intermunicipal Development Plan covering the area.

County Reeve Larry Clarke supported the decision.

“We trust the process this decision has been made through, and we respect and support the ruling made by the subdivision and development appeal board,” he said in a statement after the decision was released.

“I believe the board carried out its statutory duty.”

County chief administrative officer Yvette Cassidy said the municipality will work with the developer to meet the conditions imposed by the appeal board.

To go ahead, Paradise Shores developers must update a traffic impact study, site and landscaping plans, and a geotechnical slope assessment.

The developers must also pay for a 38-stall truck and trailer parking lot next to the White Sands boat launch, build any new roads required by the traffic study and provide other access to the development.

Proposed outdoor recreation amenities must be completed within a year of the site plan being approved. A clubhouse, fitness area, swimming pool, tennis courts and coffee and juice bar were planned.


Number of lots at controversial Buffalo Lake RV resort slashed by appeal board

Appeal board cuts lots allowed at proposed Paradise Shores RV resort to 168 from 370

