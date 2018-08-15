Number of seniors who play bridge in Red Deer growing

Red Deer Bridge Club has been around for close to 60 years

Marilyn Richards, a Red Deer resident, (left) was spotted at the Red Deer Bridge Club Thursday afternoon.

“Bridge is an easy game to learn, but a tough game to get good at.”

That’s what long time Central Alberta bridge player says about the game he has been playing as a teenager back in the 60s.

Rick Cookson-Hills, Red Deer Bridge Club vice chairman, said because the game challenges seniors, the number of seniors who play the game is growing.

The number of members is higher today than it was back in mid 70s when Cookson-Hills was a manager at the club.

The club has been around since the late 50s and early 60s, he said.

The club members, between 100 and 150 today, play duplicate bridge, just like the members have for close to 60 years, said Cookson-Hills.

The game isn’t as popular with young people today, as it was in the 50s and 60s, he said, pointing to other ways young people spend their time such as playing video games.

The Lacombe County resident said the game appeals to seniors who are looking to have a social time and use their brain.

“Seniors who are retired, it gives them a place to go and something that’s interesting to do where good manners are expected, but at the same time the degree of complication is such that focus and concentration is required,” he said.

“What I see at the club is when people retire, they come to the club with expectation and joy – they’re so happy to come to a place where they have to use their head against other people who are using their head.”

The membership continues to grow, the 70-year-old said, because the club welcomes new members and new players.

“But lot of people who come are retired, so as you can imagine there’s a high turnover.”

The club, that runs out of Cronquist Business Park, appeals to seniors from all over Central Alberta: Ponoka, Olds, Innisfail, Stettler and Rocky Mountain House among other places,

Those who are new to the game can watch others play or “kibbitz” as Cookson-Hills calls it.

Those who are interested can join the games Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays at 7 p.m., and Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 1 p.m. The club also hosts tournaments and special games from time to time.

Those interested can contact the Red Deer Bridge Club at 403-347-7300.



