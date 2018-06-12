Nunavut members of the legislature to vote on removing premier

IQALUIT, Nunavut — Members of the Nunavut legislature are to vote Thursday on whether to remove the premier.

Paul Quassa, a longtime Inuit leader, was chosen for the office last fall by his political colleagues under the territory’s consensus government.

But one of them has announced he will table a motion for a vote that could force Quassa’s resignation.

John Main, who represents the Hudson Bay community of Arviat, did not give a reason for introducing the motion.

If Quassa is removed, it would be the first time for a sitting Nunavut premier.

John Quirke, clerk of the legislature, says members would immediately meet to choose a new leader.

He says Nunavut could have a new premier as early as Friday.

Previous story
Enjoy parklet musical performances in Red Deer on Fridays
Next story
WATCH: Red Deer, Alberta ready to take on challenge of Spartan Race

Just Posted

Updated: Four inmates escape Red Deer Remand

Police continue to look for three prisoners; One captured

Former Red Deer bank loan officer charged with fraud and money laundering

She worked at ATB Financial

UPDATED: Homelessness conference being held in Red Deer

7 Cities Conference on Housing First and Homelessness

Trump confused by Trudeau’s ‘pushed around’ comment: ‘We just shook hands!’

SINGAPORE — U.S. President Donald Trump says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s assertion… Continue reading

Saskatchewan premier wondered if military could help with Broncos autopsies

REGINA — Saskatchewan’s premier wondered whether the military could help with autopsies… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer, Alberta ready to take on challenge of Spartan Race

More than 4,000 competitors battled through a gruelling eight-km obstacle course to… Continue reading

Soccer at sunrise: Alberta extending liquor service hours during World Cup

EDMONTON — World Cup fans in Alberta will be able to gather… Continue reading

Don’t call 911 if your pizza isn’t ready on time, police say

LEEDS, Ont. — Starvation can be a life or death matter, but… Continue reading

Nunavut members of the legislature to vote on removing premier

IQALUIT, Nunavut — Members of the Nunavut legislature are to vote Thursday… Continue reading

Stigma a major issue for many young people with Type 1 diabetes, study finds

TORONTO — At 16, Michael Wright was shocked to learn he had… Continue reading

U2 dedicates song to Anthony Bourdain at Apollo show

NEW YORK — U2 frontman Bono honoured the late Anthony Bourdain toward… Continue reading

Olympic skier Bode Miller’s toddler daughter drowns in pool

LOS ANGELES — The 19-month-old daughter of U.S. Olympic skier Bode Miller… Continue reading

Trump, North Korea’s Kim come together for momentous summit

SINGAPORE — President Donald Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un came… Continue reading

150 years on, ‘Little Women’ and its author still resonate

CONCORD, Mass. — A century and a half before the #MeToo movement… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month