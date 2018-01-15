Nursery Golf Course hopes to add RV park

A concept drawing of The Nursery Golf and Country Club proposed 31-site RV park.

The Nursery Golf and Country Club has expansion plans.

Located just northwest of Lacombe, the 18-hole golf course hopes to create a 31-site RV campground on what is now the driving range.

Lacombe County council gave first reading to a bylaw to rezone the quarter section the golf course sits on from agriculture to recreation use. A public hearing has been set for 7 p.m. on Feb. 22 at the Lacombe County office.

Besides the RV sites, there are plans to build a washroom and shower facility and caretaker suite. Other proposed amenities include playground, sand volleyball court, horseshoe pits and a gazebo.

A planning analysis prepared for council says the “proposal is not expect to conflict with any surrounding lane uses as the current development had been operating since 1994.”

Alberta Environment and Parks has already issued a water licence to supply the RV park.

A previous county report says that hydrogeological assessment “determined the RV park will have no discernible impacts on surrounding water users of the aquifer.”

An open house was held last October. Concerns were raised about noise and nuisance from off-road vehicles and additional traffic.

Off-road vehicles will not be allowed in the RV park and a traffic assessment shows the development will have little impact.



