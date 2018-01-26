Nutella discounts spark chaos in French supermarkets

PARIS — Brawls have broken out in French supermarkets as shoppers scramble to get their hands on discounted pots of chocolate and hazelnut spread.

Chaotic scenes were filmed in several supermarkets across the country operated by the Intermarche chain, which offered massive discounts on pots of Nutella.

The promotion, launched on Thursday, reduced the price of more than a million 950-gram pots from 4.70 euros ($5.85) to 1.41 ($1.75).

In one video posted on Twitter, customers are seen shoving each other and shouting as they try to get as many pots as possible. According to Le Parisien newspaper, shoppers started to fight in the northern town of Ostricourt, prompting police to step in.

Intermarche did not immediately answer a message from The Associated Press seeking comments. Ferrero, the company that produces Nutella, decried the incidents and distanced itself from the supermarket chain.

“We want to clarify that the decision for the special offer was taken unilaterally by Intermarche,” the company said in a statement. “We regret the consequences of this operation, which created confusion and disappointment in the consumers’ minds.”

The discount was meant to last until Saturday but stocks ran out very quickly at many supermarkets. Sales went smoothly in some places, however, with no incidents reported in several supermarkets taking part in the promotion.

Previous story
Legendary Edmonton jazz pianist and ex-senator Tommy Banks dies at age 81
Next story
Polish neo-Nazis praising Hitler spark revulsion and debate

Just Posted

RCMP fined for Labour Code violations in wake of fatal shooting rampage in N.B.

MONCTON, N.B. — The RCMP has been ordered to pay $550,000 for… Continue reading

Sugars mask smoke compounds in tainted wine grapes: B.C. researchers

VANCOUVER — Smoky overtones can ruin a nice bottle of wine, but… Continue reading

Fire at hospital kills 37, injures scores in South Korea

MIRYANG, Korea, Republic Of — A fire raced through a small South… Continue reading

Legendary Edmonton jazz pianist and ex-senator Tommy Banks dies at age 81

EDMONTON — Tommy Banks, a renowned Edmonton jazz pianist and former senator,… Continue reading

Polish neo-Nazis praising Hitler spark revulsion and debate

WARSAW, Poland — An undercover expose of Polish neo-Nazis celebrating Adolf Hitler… Continue reading

Updated: Conservative MLAs slam NDP on health care

United Conservative Party calls out NDP for leaving Red Deer hospital off priority list

Trudeau commends women for speaking out on Brown, will address Hehr accusation

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is saluting the courage of the women who… Continue reading

RDC chosen to host 2019 men’s volleyball national championship

Sports enthusiasts in Red Deer will have more to look forward to… Continue reading

Police is still looking for Second World War army passport owner

No one has claimed a rare Second World War German army passport… Continue reading

DJ Sabatoge and TR3 Band kick off Sylvan Lake’s Winterfest 2018

Central Alberta’s youngest DJ will open for TR3 Band kicking off Town… Continue reading

Two Canadians, two Americans abducted in Nigeria are freed

Kidnapping for ransom is common in Nigeria, especially on the Kaduna to Abuja highway

WATCH news on the go: Replay Red Deer Jan. 21

Watch news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

Liberals quietly tap experts to write new paternity leave rules

Ideas include creating an entirely new leave benefit similar to one that exists in Quebec

Insurers say Canadian weather getting hotter, wetter and weirder

Average number of days with heavy rain or snow across Canada has been outside norm since spring 2013

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month