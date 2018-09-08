Obama says midterms chance at political ‘sanity’

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Former President Barack Obama says November midterm elections give Americans “a chance to restore some sanity in our politics.”

Appearing in Southern California on Saturday, the former president took another swipe at his successor as he raised his profile campaigning for fellow Democrats to regain control of the House. Obama didn’t mention President Donald Trump by name during a 20-minute speech in the key Southern California battleground of Orange County.

Obama’s appearance comes one day after a strongly worded critique of Trump at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. In California, the former president touched on themes of retirement security, climate change and education.

He told the audience at the Anaheim Convention Center, “If we don’t step up, things can get worse.”

Previous story
WATCH: Boston Bruins alumni game coming to Red Deer

Just Posted

WATCH: Boston Bruins alumni game coming to Red Deer

The event will raise money for The Mustard Seed and Shalom Counselling Centre

Getting guitars to kids in need

GuitarZ For KidZ launched earlier this summer and has received about 30 guitar donations

Summer storms cause $30-million of insured damage in Central Alberta

Insurance Bureau of Canada reports more ‘catastrophic’ weather events

Anonymous 35k donation helps create space for dogs at CollegeSide Gardens

The supportive living centre in Red Deer received $35,000 from an anonymous donor

Red Deer bars complain of homeless people and carts driving away customers

Authorities need to find a solution, businesses say.

WATCH: Red Deerians ‘XPlore’ new sports

XPlore Sport Day was held Saturday at Recreation Park; including Servus Arena

Photogenic ‘smiling’ seal spotted on N.L beach dies, prompts DFO warning

SALMON COVE, N.L. — What began as a unique photo opportunity ended… Continue reading

Birthplace doesn’t necessarily guarantee citizenship, feds tell Supreme Court

OTTAWA — International law does not require Canada to give citizenship to… Continue reading

Helicopters holding fire that’s crossed into Canada at avalanche path

WATERTON, Alta. — Crews battling a wildfire near the U.S. border in… Continue reading

‘The Rascals’ guitarist Gene Cornish collapses on stage

BILLINGS, Mont. — Rock & Roll Hall of Fame guitarist Gene Cornish… Continue reading

Obama says midterms chance at political ‘sanity’

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Former President Barack Obama says November midterm elections give… Continue reading

Ralph Lauren marks 50th anniversary with Central Park bash

NEW YORK — A 19th-century fountain in Manhattan’s Central Park provided a… Continue reading

Lady Gaga reflects on saying no to record exec who urged her to consider a nose job

TORONTO — Viewers will likely be searching for parallels between Lady Gaga… Continue reading

Hay’s Daze: How much is it to use the bathroom?

As I recall mentioning in your paper last week, I was recently… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month