Obama says midterms chance at political ‘sanity’

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Former President Barack Obama says November midterm elections give Americans “a chance to restore some sanity in our politics.”

Appearing in Southern California on Saturday, the former president took another swipe at his successor as he raised his profile campaigning for fellow Democrats to regain control of the House. Obama didn’t mention President Donald Trump by name during a 20-minute speech in the key Southern California battleground of Orange County.

Obama’s appearance comes one day after a strongly worded critique of Trump at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. In California, the former president touched on themes of retirement security, climate change and education.

He told the audience at the Anaheim Convention Center, “If we don’t step up, things can get worse.”