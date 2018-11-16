RCMP say three men have died in a workplace accident at Millennium Cryogenic Technologies in Leduc. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Occupational safety officers investigate deaths of three people near Edmonton

LEDUC, Alta. — RCMP say three men have died in a workplace accident in an industrial area just south of Edmonton.

Police, firefighters and emergency crews responded Thursday afternoon to a call at Millennium Cryogenic Technologies in Leduc.

Leduc Mayor Bob Young says it isn’t clear what happened at the worksite in the Leduc Business Park.

He says the situation is contained and there is no risk to the public.

RCMP say Alberta Occupational Health & Safety officers are investigating.

The company’s website says it is an oil field equipment supplier that manufactures cryogenic equipment and does cryogenic separation, cryogenic shot blasting and cryogenic pipe freezing.

“On behalf of Leduc City Council and administration, I want to express our deepest condolences to the co-workers and families affected by this tragic incident,” Young said in a statement.

Premier Rachel Notley said her heart breaks for the workers and their families.

“While we wait for details about how this tragic accident happened, my thoughts are with all those who are mourning this terrible loss,” she said in a statement.

Company officials could not immediately be reached for comment. (CTV Edmonton, The Canadian Press)

