Suspicious man at Red Deer bank was detained by off-duty officer until colleagues arrived

An off-duty RCMP officer apparently foiled an attempted bank robbery in Red Deer on Thursday.

Police said they responded about 2 p.m. to a call of a suspicious man at the Scotiabank at Gaetz Avenue and 67th Street.

It turns out an off-duty officer was in the bank at the time and detained a suspect, who was taken into custody.

There were no weapons involved in the incident. No one was injured and no money was taken.

Charges are pending.