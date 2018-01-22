Off-highway vehicles recovered on Sunchild

Several stolen off-highway vehicles were recovered from Sunchild First Nation on Friday.

Rocky Mountain House RCMP said nine quads, one snowmobile, one dirt bike, as well as one truck were recovered as part of a targeted enforcement initiative involving stolen property at the First Nation.

RCMP are notifying the registered owners of these vehicles. Charges have not been laid yet in connection with the recovered vehicles.

During the investigation a male with outstanding warrants was arrested on multiple charges stemming from a domestic violence incident and was taken into custody. He was not charged in connection with the stolen property.

Rocky Mountain House RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance to determine who is responsible for the thefts.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact Rocky Mountain House RCMP at (403) 845-2882 or call their local police service. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS.