Offensive teacher costumes prompt Idaho school investigation

MIDDLETON, Idaho — Idaho school district officials are apologizing after several teachers and staffers at an elementary school donned offensive Halloween costumes, one group in caricatured outfits depicting Mexican people and another group dressed as a border wall emblazoned with “Make America Great Again.”

The Middleton School District Administration is investigating after learning of the costumes, which were worn during class. Photos were posted to the district’s Facebook page Thursday night. The photos were later removed, though not before some had captured screenshots .

Superintendent Josh Middleton said in a Facebook live video Friday morning that he was alerted to the issue by a parent who called to express concern. He apologized on behalf of the district and said he was deeply troubled that employees made the decision to wear what he called “clearly insensitive and inappropriate” costumes.

“On behalf of the Middleton School District, I share sincerest apologies for these insensitive actions and offending our families and patrons,” he said. “Again, we are better than this.”

Middleton also said he didn’t think the staffers donned the costumes maliciously, but reiterated that it was “poor judgment.”

One of the photos showed a group of adults wearing brightly colored ponchos, sombreros and fake moustaches while holding maracas. Another photo showed adults holding a cardboard cutout of a wall, wearing various Americana symbols including one person in an eagle costume and another dressed like the statue of liberty.

Elizabeth Almanza, a member of a group called PODER that advocates for undocumented people and immigrants, said she hopes the district takes action and doesn’t just acknowledge the issue on social media.

“ALL children should have the right to a learning environment that celebrates all backgrounds,” Almanza wrote in a Facebook post. “Imagine how some of the students felt when they walked into their classrooms on Halloween and saw their teachers (people they look up to) dressed like this? This is NOT funny. This is heartbreaking. Students deserve better.”

Middleton is about 34 miles (55 kilometres) west of Boise, with 7,500 residents. According to U.S. Census Bureau data, nearly 10 per cent of Middleton’s population are Hispanic, and the school district offers a migrant education program.

Previous story
Troop deployment creates tense atmosphere on U.S. border
Next story
Ottawa funding program to help reduce homelessness in 38 communities

Just Posted

Red Deer pot store one step closer to opening

Red Deer’s Green Town receives AGLC stamp

Red Deer mayor says offsetting a tax increase isn’t the same as hiking wages (with poll)

Council’s take-home salary would stay the same, Veer maintains

Number of lots at controversial Buffalo Lake RV resort slashed by appeal board

Appeal board cuts lots allowed at proposed Paradise Shores RV resort to 168 from 370

Drunk driving charges laid after truck went through doors of Red Deer pub

A 28-year-old man is charged with dangerous driving and impaired driving

Tara Veer, Michael Dawe, among Red Deer’s favourite politicians

Red Deerians voted for their favourite politicians for the A-List

Video: Bowden’s Ky Marshall wins his first bareback round on Day 3 at CFR

Ponoka’s Wacey Finkbeiner top bull rider for second straight night

Fashion Fridays: 5 Ways to Wear Your Turtleneck

Kim XO lets you know how to take back control of your closet during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Fashion Fridays: Hacks for organizing your closet

Kim XO lets you know how to take back control of your closet during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Italian skier Fanchini to return after tumour treatment

MILAN — Italian skier Elena Fanchini has been cleared to train again… Continue reading

US regulators subpoenaed Tesla production data, company says

DETROIT — U.S. securities investigators have subpoenaed information from Tesla about production… Continue reading

Dennis Miller plans politics break after ‘Fake News’ special

LOS ANGELES — Dennis Miller is embarking on a journey of reinvention,… Continue reading

Trump pledges asylum crackdown, tent cities; is it legal?

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he plans to sign an order… Continue reading

In House battle, Democrats see hope in Trump territory

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — White, working-class voters fueled President Donald Trump’s rise… Continue reading

Family thinks bones under home are missing father

BROOKHAVEN, N.Y. — A New York family says they’ve found human bones… Continue reading

Most Read