Officer helped others as his home burned after gas blasts

LAWRENCE, Mass. — Ivan Soto’s home was engulfed by flames, but the police officer was too busy helping other residents evacuate after a series of natural gas explosions to worry about his own loss.

After making sure his family was safe, the Lawrence officer rushed back out to help others — and stayed on the job even after his bosses told him to leave.

On Friday, little remained of Soto’s home, one of dozens that were damaged by the fiery blasts in three communities north of Boston that killed a teenager and injured at least 25 others.

Blackened debris in the driveway and singed siding on a neighbour’s home spoke to the intensity of the fire.

One of Soto’s daughters was the only person home when the blaze started Thursday. She ran across the street to the home of Christel and James Nazario and was crying hysterically, Christel Nazario said.

“Smoke started pouring out of the basement window,” she said. “The house started smoking and then it was just engulfed in flames.”

Soto arrived a short time later and told the Nazario family they had to evacuate because there were gas explosions in the city, the couple said. But then he went back to work, Nazario said.

“He actually stayed on duty even though his house was burning down” Nazario said. “I don’t know how he did it.”

Nazario did not know the fate of several cats the family owned.

Sgt. John Dushame said Soto wanted to keep working, even after he learned that his own home was ablaze.

“We relieved him. But he didn’t want to leave,” Dushame told The Eagle Tribune. The rookie officer and his wife have two daughters, ages 13 and 15, the newspaper said.

There was no sign of Soto or the family Friday, though a large police and fire presence remained. A GoFundMe page set up for his family had raised more than $28,000 by Friday afternoon.

Previous story
Lacombe church retro-fit proposed as new performing arts centre
Next story
WATCH: Red Deer man launches his own walk-a-thon to shed more light on mental illness.

Just Posted

WATCH: Red Deer man launches his own walk-a-thon to shed more light on mental illness.

Local singer/songwriter wants to give hope to others

WATCH: Man sentenced to two years in prison for helping killers flee in 2006

Shayne Earl Gulka drove getaway vehicle after Bradley Webber gunned down in Eckville

Lacombe church retro-fit proposed as new performing arts centre

Lacombe’s many artists need a place to perform, says project proponent

WATCH: Dragonfly Centre for children’s healing opens in Red Deer

More than 500 traumatized children will be treated annually

Red Deer RCMP releases latest photo radar locations

Red Deer RCMP released photo radar locations for the rest of this… Continue reading

WATCH: Dragonfly Centre for children’s healing opens in Red Deer

More than 500 traumatized children will be treated annually

Officer helped others as his home burned after gas blasts

LAWRENCE, Mass. — Ivan Soto’s home was engulfed by flames, but the… Continue reading

Ottawa putting up $117M to restore land link to Hudson Bay town of Churchill

WINNIPEG — The federal government is putting up $117 million to restore… Continue reading

Through the legs: Coric’s ‘tweener’ draws bows at Davis Cup

ZADAR, Croatia — Borna Coric pulled off a through-the-legs lob shot winner… Continue reading

The Latest: Feds: Hunker down until Florence passes

WILMINGTON, N.C. — The Latest on Hurricane Florence (all times local): 10… Continue reading

As Trump threatens election meddlers, Russia says ‘so what?’

PARIS — President Donald Trump is finally making moves against foreign election… Continue reading

Officials work to pinpoint cause of ‘Armageddon’-like blasts

LAWRENCE, Mass. — Investigators were working Friday to pinpoint the cause of… Continue reading

Ont. Tories to hold Saturday sitting to speed up passage of Toronto council bill

TORONTO — Ontario’s Progressive Conservative government will hold a rare Saturday sitting… Continue reading

Boss revenge, self-colonoscopy studies win 2018 Ig Nobels

BOSTON — Anyone who’s ever been so furious with their boss that… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month