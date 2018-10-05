Officers cleared in Ontario high-speed chase and crash that left two teens dead

TORONTO — No charges will be laid in a high-speed police chase that ended in a in a “catastrophic collision” that claimed the lives of two teens a year ago, Ontario’s police watchdog said Friday.

In a report on the incident, the Special Investigations Unit said Waterloo Regional Police were investigating a suspected abduction when they began pursuing a stolen red Pontiac in Cambridge, Ont., the morning of Oct. 5, 2017.

The agency said the Pontiac didn’t stop when officers tried to pull it over. Soon after, it said, the vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with a truck in Hamilton, killing both occupants — 15-year-old Nathan Wehrle and his girlfriend, 16-year-old Taryn Hewitt.

SIU executive director Tony Loparco said there’s no evidence that the officers involved in the chase were responsible for the crash.

“I am unable to establish that there was a causal connection between the actions of both subject officers and the catastrophic collision that caused the tragic deaths of both (teens),” he wrote.

“The police decision to begin the pursuit was initially as a result of a reasonable belief that the driver of the vehicle had committed a violent assault and was involved in the continuing abduction of a frightened young woman.”

Police began investigating after a witness reported an assault and possible abduction shortly after 9:30 a.m., according to the SIU report.

“I’m just witnessing a man beating the living daylights out of a young lady,” the witness told a 911 dispatcher, according to the SIU. The caller then said the man — later determined to be the teenaged Wehrle — appeared to force the girl into the car, the agency said.

The witness followed the car and stayed on the line with 911 for eight minutes before police caught up to them and took over the pursuit, the SIU said.

The officers, who were in separate cars and were trying to box Wehrle in, reached speeds as high as 173 kilometres an hour over the course of the 10-minute chase, the report said.

Shortly before 10 a.m., the Pontiac tried to navigate a curve at about 120 kilometres an hour but lost control, swerving into oncoming traffic, the SIU said. It collided with a fully loaded tractor trailer at a speed of about 80 kilometres an hour.

The car was pinned under the truck’s grill, and together the vehicles careened toward the side of the road before coming to rest on the shoulder, according to the report.

Over the course of the investigation, the SIU interviewed four officers who witnessed parts of the incident, as well as 19 civilians, including Hewitt’s mother.

The report said that five minutes before the crash, Hewitt sent a text message to her mother that read, “I’m so sorry for everything, we stole a car and we’re in a high speed chase.”

Her mother didn’t see it until after the collision and sent a response, the report said. She never heard back.

Previous story
Volunteer with victim services in Red Deer
Next story
Naked man spotted in Red Deer Thursday

Just Posted

Rocktober wants to show minerals and gems rock

An event in Red Deer aims to show Central Albertans minerals and… Continue reading

Poll: Do you think Canada came out a winner in the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement?

It came down to the 11th hour but Canada and the U.S.… Continue reading

PHOTO: Forging ahead to finish work on the Games plaza

Work is well underway on the 2019 Canada Winter Games Celebration Plaza… Continue reading

Calgary Olympics would offer opportunies for Red Deer

Red Deer’s 2019 Canada Winter Games know-how could come in handy for Olympic organizers

Naked man spotted in Red Deer Thursday

A naked man was spotted in Red Deer Thursday morning. Red Deer… Continue reading

WATCH: Turkey Trot at Father Henri Voisin School in Red Deer

Father Henri Voisin School in Red Deer held its annual Turkey Trot… Continue reading

Precision Drilling to buy Trinidad in all-shares white knight merger

CALGARY — Canada’s largest contract drilling company is moving to solidify its… Continue reading

Canadians voted for a carbon tax, Trudeau says as provincial blowback grows

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians gave his government a… Continue reading

New Brunswick still deadlocked after recounts confirm results in three ridings

FREDERICTON — The recounts are in, but New Brunswick is no closer… Continue reading

All-party board orders conciliation, harassment training for Darshan Kang

OTTAWA — A one-time Liberal MP from Calgary is being ordered by… Continue reading

Construction on Gordie Howe International Bridge officially underway: Trudeau

WINDSOR, Ont. — Construction on a multibillion-dollar bridge touted as a key… Continue reading

Officers cleared in Ontario high-speed chase and crash that left two teens dead

TORONTO — No charges will be laid in a high-speed police chase… Continue reading

Precision Drilling to buy Trinidad Drilling in friendly deal valued at $1 billion

CALGARY — Two of Canada’s largest oil and gas drillers have agreed… Continue reading

Danny Boyle to gather Britons on beaches to mark end of WWI

LONDON — Filmmaker Danny Boyle is urging thousands of people to gather… Continue reading

Most Read