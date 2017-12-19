File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS Herbert and Audrey Goodine kiss in a handout photo from their daughter Dianne Phillips. The elderly New Brunswick couple bid a tearful goodbye this week, separated just days before Christmas after 73 years together.

Officials separate couple after 73 years: ‘I listened to my mother weep’

PERTH-ANDOVER, N.B. — An elderly New Brunswick couple bid a tearful goodbye this week, separated just days before Christmas after 73 years together.

Herbert and Audrey Goodine gave each other a peck on the lips and said goodbye Monday, moments before Herbert was driven to a new care residence about 45 minutes away.

The couple have been married for 69 years, spending the last three years together at the Victoria Villa Special Care Home in Perth-Andover, N.B.

But after a recent assessment of Herbert’s health, officials decided the home could no longer accommodate him because the 91-year-old’s dementia had progressed to a point where he needs a higher level of care.

Dianne Phillips, the couple’s daughter, said she was told last Friday her father would have to move.

By Monday, a van carried him away to another home in Plaster Rock as Audrey stood by the window and watched him go.

“I feel people need to know what a flawed system we have in place. Two words describe it ‘unethical and cruel,’” she said in a Facebook post.

“This should never take place to another human again.”

Phillips is upset the couple was separated a week before Christmas, saying it’s mentally and emotionally difficult for her parents who had, up until now, shared a room and the same bed at the villa.

Phillips said in the post that she understands her father requires a higher level of care, but felt the facility could have arranged for the couple to be separated after the holiday.

“I listened to my mother weep and I could hear my father in the background,” she said. ”My mother said, ‘Christmas is over for us now and this is the worst Christmas that we will ever have. Why could they not have waited till after the holidays.’”

Jennifer Eagan of Victoria Villa told Global News she cannot comment on specific cases due to privacy, but stresses the home is a Level 2 facility for residents who need a little bit of supervision.

Previous story
Family of man killed in Red Deer house fire fundraising to send remains to the Philippines

Just Posted

Family of man killed in Red Deer house fire fundraising to send remains to the Philippines

Family members of the victim in Sunday’s Normandeau house fire are fundraising… Continue reading

Red Deer County questions sewage line plan

County takes issue with cost breakdown on portion of regional sewer line

Teens killed in crash south of Fort McMurray on their way home to Rocky Mountain House for Christmas

Two teenagers killed in a car crash south of Fort McMurray were… Continue reading

UPDATED: Medically-assisted detox available at Safe Harbour Society

24-hour access to a team of doctors and nurses

Some garbage pickup schedules will change in Red Deer due to Christmas

No Monday morning collection until Jan. 5

WATCH: Grade 7 students bake Christmas cookies with seniors

Grade 7 students from St. Patrick’s Community School teamed up with Red… Continue reading

Red Deer car dealership donates van to the Mustard Seed

The van will keep a Mustard Seed driver warm during winter time

The Mustard Seed is looking for donations

The Mustard Seed in Red Deer has a Christmas wish list. The… Continue reading

RCMP offer crime prevention tips for the holiday season

Red Deer RCMP give tips so holidays aren’t marred by theft or damage

Grizzly bear trophy hunting over in B.C.

NDP government says 2017 hunt was the last one

Alberta politician Derek Fildebrandt convicted, fined in hit and run

An Edmonton traffic court has found an Alberta legislature member guilty in… Continue reading

Family suspends search for missing Alberta couple, plane near Revelstoke

Due to bad weather, families of missing Albertan couple say they will resume in the spring

Replay Red Deer Dec. 17

Watch news highlights in video from Red Deer and Central Alberta

Owl found dead after eating rat poison leaves B.C. woman concerned

After finding the owl on her Surrey property, Christine Trozzo says the poison is a concern for kids

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month