Officials suspect algal toxins in deaths of three dogs who played in N.B. river

FREDERICTON — Health officials are trying to determine what killed three dogs who suffered convulsions and vomiting almost immediately after playing in the Saint John River.

New Brunswick’s provincial veterinarian, Jim Goltz, said Thursday he is awaiting results from tests on two of the dogs to see if their sudden deaths were caused by exposure to toxicity from a possible blue-green algal bloom.

He said both dogs had seizures and other signs of neurological disease before they passed away within a half hour after playing in the river and likely ingesting the water.

Officials are examining two popular recreational sites on the river to look for possible algal blooms.

“We don’t yet know what killed the dogs, but we do suspect the possibility of blue-green algal toxicity and this is being investigated as one of our primary considerations,” he said.

“In the interim, we’re advising people not to let pets or children in water that has a green scum on it … and we’re also advising people to stay clear of the sites on the Saint John River where the deaths of the dogs occurred.”

Goltz said his laboratory received two of the dogs, but there were no immediate signs of what may have caused their deaths. Samples are being examined and tested for toxins at a specialized lab in Halifax, he said.

Two small dogs were together at Carleton Park near Fredericton on Sunday when they began experiencing difficulty breathing and became disoriented moments after coming out of the water. Their owner, Jeff Wilhem, said on his Facebook page that his pets — Sookie and Peekaboo — passed away a short time after playing in the water at the Carleton beach.

“Sookie died in my arms within minutes, and Peekaboo died about an hour later. There was nothing the vet could do,” he wrote, adding that an autopsy was being done. ”Please keep your children and pets away from the beach.”

Another dog — an eight-month-old Australian shepherd named Nike — died suddenly Friday after playing in the river at a Hartt Island campground, about 10 kilometres away from Carleton Park.

