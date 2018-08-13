Officials tour Hwy 2/Gaetz Avenue interchange

Equipment operator Ray Willie, with Flatiron Construction, talks to Deputy Premier Sarah Hoffman at the Hwy2/Gaetz Avenue construction site on Monday. Hoffman, along with Red Deer South MLA Barb Miller and Red Deer North MLA Kim Schreiner received an update on the project and handed out water bottles to workers. (Photo by SUSAN ZIELINSKI/Advocate staff)

Deputy Premier Sarah Hoffman was in Red Deer on Monday and one of her stops was at the Hwy 2/Gaetz Avenue Interchange construction site.

More to come.



szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter