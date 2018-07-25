Oilsands could eventually acidify area size of Germany: study

Government-funded research says oilsands emissions could eventually acidify an area of northern Alberta and Saskatchewan the size of Germany.

The study finds that in 2013, over 330,000 square kilometres received acid deposits high enough to eventually damage life in rivers and lakes.

It’s the biggest and most precise modelling study done on acid emissions from the oilsands and involves new data and satellite images.

The model was checked by matching its predictions against measurements in the field.

It builds on more than two decades of similar work, which has concluded that at least some lakes and forest soil near the oilsands are already acidifying.

The study has been published in the Journal of Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics.

