Oily rags led to house fire

Red Deer Emergency Services said a crew staining a deck did not properly dispose of rags

Discarded deck stain-soaked rags sparked a blaze that badly damaged a Westlake home on Tuesday afternoon, said Red Deer Emergency Services.

“It’s basically improper disposal and storage of ragging material,” said assistant fire marshall Tim Kivell.

The homeowner had hired a crew to stain the deck at the rear of the home on Ward Close over a period of days. Some of the stain-soaked rags that had been disposed of in bags spontaneously combusted causing the fire that did at least $250,000 in damage, said Kivell.

The home was insured and the homeowner and her cat escaped without injury.

Three neighbours, armed with garden hoses, tried to put out the fire that began shortly after 1 p.m. but it spread too quickly. The fire department was on scene within minutes but the fire had burned through part of the roof before it could be put out.

“Unfortunately, (oily rags are) subject to spontaneous heating,” said Kivell. “If they are not disposed of properly, that’s kind of what happened here.

“They were using a stain on the deck. The stain was a type of stain that has oils in it that are subject to self-heating.

“There’s a proper way method to dispose of and store the rags and that wasn’t done.”

With many people likely considering redoing their decks or fences in the nice weather, Kivell has some advice.

“Follow the product labels for the disposal and handling of the product,” he said. “There’s a proper way to dispose of them, a metal container with a tight-fitting lid.

“You can hang the rags up to dry and once they’re totally dry you can dispose of them.”

Kivell said it does not take much to turn oily rags into a fire hazard.

“All it takes is for somebody to crumple a pile of rags together. And then if it starts to self-heat it doesn’t allow the heat to dissipate because they’re all crammed together.

“Then it heats to the point where it hits spontaneous ignition and just ignites. It can happen over a short period of time.”

The summer-like temperatures only adds to the risk.

“With the increased during the day, it would have sped up the process.”



