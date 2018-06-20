Oily rags led to house fire

Red Deer Emergency Services said a crew staining a deck did not properly dispose of rags

Discarded deck stain-soaked rags sparked a blaze that badly damaged a Westlake home on Tuesday afternoon, said Red Deer Emergency Services.

“It’s basically improper disposal and storage of ragging material,” said assistant fire marshall Tim Kivell.

The homeowner had hired a crew to stain the deck at the rear of the home on Ward Close over a period of days. Some of the stain-soaked rags that had been disposed of in bags spontaneously combusted causing the fire that did at least $250,000 in damage, said Kivell.

The home was insured and the homeowner and her cat escaped without injury.

Three neighbours, armed with garden hoses, tried to put out the fire that began shortly after 1 p.m. but it spread too quickly. The fire department was on scene within minutes but the fire had burned through part of the roof before it could be put out.

“Unfortunately, (oily rags are) subject to spontaneous heating,” said Kivell. “If they are not disposed of properly, that’s kind of what happened here.

“They were using a stain on the deck. The stain was a type of stain that has oils in it that are subject to self-heating.

“There’s a proper way method to dispose of and store the rags and that wasn’t done.”

With many people likely considering redoing their decks or fences in the nice weather, Kivell has some advice.

“Follow the product labels for the disposal and handling of the product,” he said. “There’s a proper way to dispose of them, a metal container with a tight-fitting lid.

“You can hang the rags up to dry and once they’re totally dry you can dispose of them.”

Kivell said it does not take much to turn oily rags into a fire hazard.

“All it takes is for somebody to crumple a pile of rags together. And then if it starts to self-heat it doesn’t allow the heat to dissipate because they’re all crammed together.

“Then it heats to the point where it hits spontaneous ignition and just ignites. It can happen over a short period of time.”

The summer-like temperatures only adds to the risk.

“With the increased during the day, it would have sped up the process.”


pcowley@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Global refugee numbers reach new high, U.S. and Canada take in record numbers

Just Posted

Windstorm: One year later

Signs remain of the devastation from windstorm that toppled hundreds of trees

Global refugee numbers reach new high, U.S. and Canada take in record numbers

OTTAWA — On a day when newly released data showcased in tangible… Continue reading

Aurora Cannabis to spin off U.S. holdings to publicly traded Australis Capital

EDMONTON — Aurora Cannabis Inc. is planning to spin off its Australis… Continue reading

Flair Airlines moving headquarters from Kelowna, B.C, to Edmonton

EDMONTON — Flair Airlines Ltd. has found a new place to roost.… Continue reading

Study seeking cause of Crohn’s disease hopes to develop predictive test

TORONTO — With three brothers affected by either Crohn’s disease or ulcerative… Continue reading

VIDEO: What separation from parents does to children: ‘The effect is catastrophic’

This is what happens inside children when they are forcibly separated from… Continue reading

Camargo lifts Braves over Blue Jays with first career grand slam

Braves 11 Blue Jays 4 TORONTO — Jaime Garcia is searching for… Continue reading

A beetle brings a nightmare on ash street

Introduced pests and diseases put the fear of God into plant biologists… Continue reading

Photos: Blair House is where the president’s guests get VIP treatment

WASHINGTON - Diagonally across the street from the White House is a… Continue reading

Ten Humboldt Broncos bus crash survivors meet in Las Vegas for NHL awards

HUMBOLDT, Sask. — Ten of the 13 survivors from the Humboldt Broncos… Continue reading

Triathletes young and old prepare for weekend event in Red Deer

Woody’s Triathlon goes Saturday and Sunday

Driver knocks over metal barricade, rolls several times in crash near Olds

A man is in hospital after his SUV crashed into the QEII… Continue reading

In tit-for-tat, Trump threatens more tariffs against China

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has directed the U.S. Trade Representative to… Continue reading

Commons Speaker says no to Tory calls for emergency debate on Canada-U.S. trade

OTTAWA — The official Opposition is calling for an emergency debate in… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month