Old cemetery, pipelines must be considered when Red Deer grows to the northeast

Dawe: ‘If there are graves of people, you have to treat them with respect’

An old Metis burial ground and an abandoned oil well are part of city council discussions about a new Red Deer neighbourhood that could be developed in 10 to 20 years.

Red Deer city council gave initial approval on Monday for plans for the northeast corner of the city: The Coventry Neighbourhood could eventually be built within the Clover Valley multi-neighbourhood district.

Whenever these primarily residential areas are developed directly east of River Bend Golf Course (it will depend on the pace of city growth), Coun. Michael Dawe asked if an old cemetery will be taken into consideration.

As a local historian, Dawe knows an old Metis burial ground, dating to the 1880s, exists in this vicinity.

Exactly where is a mystery since a long-time resident passed away before he could identify the sport, said Dawe.

But he sought assurance from a city planner that efforts will be taken to locate this burial ground before machinery starts to dig. Otherwise, Dawe said it could be like what happened in the Innisfail area a couple decades ago when human remains were discovered during a road project.

City senior planner David Girardin responded that the city usually depends on the province to identify these sites.

Outside council chambers, Dawe said he intends to stay on top of the issue, saying “If there are graves of people, you have to treat them with respect. You have to properly identify them… if your have to move them, you move them respectfully.”

Another factor in these plans will be dealing with an oil well and some pipelines.

Girardin told council that the oil well is expected to be abandoned and the surrounding area cleaned up: It will be “integrated into the community once the land has been remediated.”

Some pipelines right-of-ways are also anticipated to be abandoned and the pipes removed before streets are developed, said Girardin. He added the concept plans take the pipelines that will remain in use into consideration.

The Coventry Neighbourhood Area Structure Plan includes concepts for mixed densities and housing types, and a trail system that would connect with the River Bend Recreation Area. The Clover Valley Multi-Neighbourhood Plan would retain the natural ravine to the south and connect to the Red Deer River Corridor.

A public hearing on these plans will be held on Aug. 20.

Photo radar continues to be a thorny issue in Red Deer
Concerns mount as death toll appears to be on rise for minke whales in Maritimes

Photo radar continues to be a thorny issue in Red Deer

Auditor says Red Deer's use of photo radar is high

Most Red Deer Greyhound users 'disappointed' by service shutdown in Prairies

Central Albertans 'disappointed' by service shutdown Rosa Laporta is a Red Deer… Continue reading

Largest Gospel music concert coming to Red Deer Thursday

People of all denominations and faith can take part in bible studies and inspirational messages

2019 trial set for man arrested in carfentanil bust

Red Deer man was charged after three-month investigation in 2017

WATCH: Kids race like superheroes in triathlon

Second Abbey Centre Super Kids Triathlon was in Blackfalds Saturday

Genetic screening tool can predict risk of leukemia, say researchers

TORONTO — Symptoms of acute myeloid leukemia tend to arise quite suddenly,… Continue reading

Williams, Federer reach quarterfinals at Wimbledon

LONDON — Not one top-10 seed has made the women's quarterfinals at… Continue reading

Amid jubilation, 4 more boys rescued from flooded Thai cave

MAE SAI, Thailand — The generals and other officials overseeing the desperate… Continue reading

US will reunite and release over 50 immigrant children

SAN DIEGO — More than 50 immigrant children under age 5 will… Continue reading

Baby survives 9 hours buried in western Montana woods

MISSOULA, Mont. — A 5-month-old infant who miraculously survived more than nine… Continue reading

Water bomber called in to fight brush fire in subdivision of St. John's

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — A water bomber and a helicopter were called… Continue reading

Toronto hits record close, while U.S. markets also gain ground; Loonie up

TORONTO — The base metals and industrial sectors helped Canada's main stock… Continue reading

Admitted to cutting endangered trees: Sentencing hearing for Alberta ski resort

CALGARY — A week-long sentencing hearing has begun in Calgary to decide… Continue reading

