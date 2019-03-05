Olds animal feed manufacturing facility damaged in fire

A fire caused extensive damage to an Olds animal feed manufacturing facility last week.

The Olds Fire Department was called to a reported fire at Trouw Nutrition/Shur-Gain, at 5902 48 Avenue, this past Friday just before 8 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke stemming from a fire inside the process area of the facility. All employees were outside the building without injury.

Olds Fire says due to the type of facility, there was an extreme hazard to firefighters entering the building, with the potential for dust explosions. The smoke was monitored closely before entering the structure.

Once inside, firefighters located and extinguished the seat of the fire.

Firefighters were on scene for about five hours to contain the fire, in temperatures below -30 C. Departments from Carstairs, Didsbury and Sundre assisted – a total of 40 firefighters, five pumper trucks, an aerial ladder and search and rescue vehicles were on scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it is not deemed to be suspicious. The business is expected to be non-operational for a period of time for repairs.

Some Olds Fire equipment was damaged and a hose failure occurred due to the frigid temperatures.



