Olds armed robbery leads to two arrests

RCMP say charges on the two suspects are pending

An Olds resident was robbed at a gas station at knifepoint Sunday.

Olds RCMP were called to the UFA station early in the morning where two men driving a panel van allegedly robbed the victim while he was fuelling his vehicle. A fire extinguisher was discharged into the victim’s face.

The victim was not injured, but the suspects took his vehicle and fled towards Sundre.

Surrounding RCMP detachments were notified of the incident and were provided with a description of the vehicle and suspects.

Shortly after, the stolen vehicle was used in a second armed robbery in Caroline, in what police say appears to have been done solely to obtain alcohol.

Rocky Mountain RCMP were patrolling for the stolen vehicle when they responded to the Caroline armed robbery call.

The two suspects, who are from the Rocky Mountain House area, were later arrested after trying to flee from police.

They are in custody with charges pending as the investigation continues.


