Olds chicken barn burns to the ground, no livestock harmed

More than 100,000 chickens were saved as fire crews prevent the blaze from spreading

More than 100,000 chickens were saved from a fire that destroyed an Olds area chicken barn.

About 30 firefighters from seven different municipalities put out a chicken barn blaze east of Olds.

Wednesday evening at 10:50 p.m., Olds firefighters were dispatched to the fire near the intersection of Hwy 27 and Range Road 285.

On scene, fire crews found a large chicken barn fully engulfed in flames. The barn measured 500-feet by 120-feet.

Firefighters took a defensive attack to prevent further damage or any loss of livestock in adjacent barns. The barn was vacant at the time, but about 104,000 chickens were in very close proximity.

About 125,000 gallons of water was used to control the fire.

It is estimated that the loss of the barn and associated equipment is valued at $3.6 million. Firefighters were on scene for 17 hours to ensure the fire was contained and to conduct an investigation.

The circumstances of the fire are not suspicious and the cause is being investigated.


