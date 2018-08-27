James Benkie is the new dean of program development for agriculture technology at Olds College. (Photo contributed)

Olds College adds new agriculture technology dean

New program under development

Olds College now has a dean of program development for agriculture technology.

In his new role, James Benkie will focus on developing and launching a new program in agriculture technology so students can earn a certificate, diploma or degree.

“We have seen phenomenal convergence in both the agriculture and technology sectors over the past seven years and I believe the next generation of students will be a conduit to unprecedented change across the industries,” said Benkie, who has held senior roles with Fujitsu Canada, Benville Grain Group and Agriculture Financial Services Corporation.

“The students will no doubt challenge the status quo and lead disruptive paths ahead, and Olds College has an incredible opportunity to enhance and enable those paths by creating these new programs.”


